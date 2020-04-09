You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore-based investors value confidence, financial comfort: survey

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 2:59 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE-BASED investors have been found to value confidence, financial comfort and risk tolerance more than investors in Hong Kong and Taiwan and are least likely to be impulsive with their investments.

This is according to a study from Standard Chartered Bank released on Thursday, which compares the behaviour of investors in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The study came up with three categories of investors - comfortable, conservative and enthusiastic.

Out of the market total, 47 per cent of Singapore-based investors were found to be "comfortable" investors who have more investing experience and a high desire to leave a positive legacy. They are also more likely to be male, the study noted.

"Comfortable" investors are likely to stay relatively calm and make relatively more reasonable decisions during turbulent times, the survey said. 

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has the highest concentration of "enthusiastic" investors, who are relatively impulsive, speculative and believe in luck.

SEE ALSO

British bank bosses take pay cuts amid coronavirus fallout

Taiwan has the largest group of "conservative" investors who are more likely to be affluent investors rather than high net worth investors, with relatively lower risk tolerance.

Overall, investors in Asia "stand out" in their appetite for speculative investments, where some enjoy investment risk for its own sake rather than for future returns.

"This is in stark contrast to Europe, where investors exhibit consistently low speculation," the survey said.

Sumeet Bhambri, Standard Chartered Private Bank head of wealth management, Asean and South Asia, said: "Our clients in Singapore have been measured in their investment approach, especially during these volatile times.

"While some have expressed concern about their investments, we have also seen a steady increase in investment activity, with the valuations of several risk assets turning more attractive."

The study is meant to help private bankers make recommendations to clients. It was carried out in partnership with behavioural finance specialist Oxford Risk, and surveyed 1,200 investors based in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Banking & Finance

Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

MAS delays digital bank licence results to H2 2020

UBS, Credit Suisse to delay half of dividend payments amid virus

Japan firms to join the world of online shareholder meetings

DBS ties up with China's Haier Group to offer digital distributor financing

British bank bosses take pay cuts amid coronavirus fallout

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 02:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Prudential to issue US$1b in 10-year notes

BRITISH life insurance and financial services company Prudential plc has priced US$1 billion worth of new notes,...

Apr 9, 2020 02:29 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourism chief pins hopes on recovery starting by July

[HONG KONG] The impact of the novel coronavirus on Hong Kong's tourism sector is unprecedented and the city can hope...

Apr 9, 2020 02:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei edges down as virus fears offset stimulus hope

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Thursday, as expectations for the impact of a...

Apr 9, 2020 02:14 PM
Consumer

Takeaway.com says orders had only temporarily decline in March

[AMSTERDAM] Just Eat Takeaway, Europe's largest online food ordering and delivery company, said on Thursday that...

Apr 9, 2020 02:00 PM
Consumer

France's catering group Sodexo sees up to 2.8b euro H2 sales hit as virus bites

[BENGALURU] French catering and food services group Sodexo on Thursday said it estimated a 25 per cent revenue hit...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.