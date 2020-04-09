Singapore-based investors value confidence, financial comfort: survey

SINGAPORE-BASED investors have been found to value confidence, financial comfort and risk tolerance more than investors in Hong Kong and Taiwan and are least likely to be impulsive with their investments.

This is according to a study from Standard Chartered Bank released on Thursday, which compares the behaviour of investors in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The study came up with three categories of investors - comfortable, conservative and enthusiastic.

Out of the market total, 47 per cent of Singapore-based investors were found to be "comfortable" investors who have more investing experience and a high desire to leave a positive legacy. They are also more likely to be male, the study noted.

"Comfortable" investors are likely to stay relatively calm and make relatively more reasonable decisions during turbulent times, the survey said.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has the highest concentration of "enthusiastic" investors, who are relatively impulsive, speculative and believe in luck.

Taiwan has the largest group of "conservative" investors who are more likely to be affluent investors rather than high net worth investors, with relatively lower risk tolerance.

Overall, investors in Asia "stand out" in their appetite for speculative investments, where some enjoy investment risk for its own sake rather than for future returns.

"This is in stark contrast to Europe, where investors exhibit consistently low speculation," the survey said.

Sumeet Bhambri, Standard Chartered Private Bank head of wealth management, Asean and South Asia, said: "Our clients in Singapore have been measured in their investment approach, especially during these volatile times.

"While some have expressed concern about their investments, we have also seen a steady increase in investment activity, with the valuations of several risk assets turning more attractive."

The study is meant to help private bankers make recommendations to clients. It was carried out in partnership with behavioural finance specialist Oxford Risk, and surveyed 1,200 investors based in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.