You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore business confidence weakens for third straight quarter

Tue, Mar 05, 2019 - 10:16 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

skyline.jpg
Business confidence among Singapore companies remained downbeat for the second quarter of 2019, and waned for the third consecutive quarter, according to the latest quarterly Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's (SCCB) Business Optimism Index released on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

BUSINESS confidence among Singapore companies remained downbeat for the second quarter of 2019, and waned for the third consecutive quarter, according to the latest quarterly Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau's (SCCB) Business Optimism Index released on Tuesday.

The overall index eased from +7.19 percentage points in Q1 2019, to +5.08 percentage points in Q2 2019. On a year-on-year basis, the index moderated further from +8.50 percentage points in Q2 2018. 

The figures, derived from a survey of 200 business owners and senior executives, represent the net percentage of respondents expecting improvements in the coming quarter compared to the same period last year.

Financial and services sectors have emerged as the most optimistic sectors with all six indicators - volume of sales, net profits, new orders, employment levels, selling price and inventory levels - in the positive region for Q2 2019. The upbeat outlook for financial services was largely driven by robust demand within the insurance services sub-segment, SCCB said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Though the services sector had six indicators in expansionary zone for the second quarter, three of of the six indicators, namely new orders, inventory levels and employment, showed signs of downward moderation. 

Expectations for the construction sector saw continued improvements for Q2 2019 with three indicators - volume of sales, inventory levels and employment - in the positive region.

Separately, both manufacturing and wholesale sectors saw downward moderations in the outlook. SCCB noted that the manufacturing sector saw further moderation in Q2 owing to an expected slowdown within the electronics and precision engineering sub-segments.

Likewise, sentiments within the wholesale sector took a turn for the worse on the back of weaker performance in the wholesale trade of machinery and equipment.

Said SCCB's chief executive Audrey Chia: "The moderation in business sentiments for the next quarter should come as no surprise in light of weaker external demand which has impacted both wholesale trade and manufacturing sectors. This is further exacerbated by the chain effects of a slowdown in China, which has led to a moderated outlook within the region.

"However, the services and financial sectors will remain key drivers of growth for H1 2019. On the overall, we expect the outlook to remain relatively positive given the recent Budget 2019 initiatives which were announced to provide support for firms to innovate and remain adaptable," added Ms Chia. 

Banking & Finance

Japan plans rule change to encourage regional bank consolidation: Nikkei

US judge uses rare move to throw out case against Barclays trader

Europe's slowdown is worse than investors imagined: Allianz SE's El-Erian

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

China fund managers gear up for Shanghai's new tech board

Editor's Choice

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

BT_20190305_GCUBP5_3713614.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore

Mar 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will DBS be third time lucky in transforming its retail equities strategy?

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Huawei presents a 5G litmus test, but Singapore likely to stay neutral
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190305_VIEDG5_3713632.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses fear tying grants to worker outcomes could be deterrent

Mar 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Declout, China Jinjiang, Far East Group

BT_20190305_LTSCB5_3713639.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart sees more cost cuts, but plans for growth in Singapore

BT_20190305_CRROY5_3713589.jpg
Mar 5, 2019
Life & Culture

Former BT editor Roy Mackie dies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening