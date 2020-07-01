Singapore business loans fall further in May amid downturn

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
BUSINESS loans in Singapore extended its slide in May, mainly dragged down by weaker loans to financial institutions and general commerce, fresh data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed on Tuesday.
On a month-on-month basis, loans to businesses fell 0.7 per...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes