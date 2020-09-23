You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 4:27 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

SINGAPORE consumers are shifting towards online banking and online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also pivoting to better money management and mindful spending, a survey by Standard Chartered (StanChart) has found.

The effects of the Covid-19 outbreak has "led to the emergence of a cashless and cautious consumer", the bank said in a press statement on Wednesday.

StanChart polled 12,000 consumers aged 18 and above, across 12 markets - including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, US and UK - on their spending habits after the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak. The survey was conducted between Aug 17 and Aug 21.

Respondents in all 12 markets said they expect to do more of their shopping online from now on. In Singapore, consumers that prefer online purchases to in-person card or cash payments increased to 50 per cent, up from 35 per cent before the pandemic.

This increase in popularity of online transactions was consistent across a range of purchases, be it groceries, travel or digital devices, StanChart said. Nearly eight in 10 respondents in Singapore expect the country to go fully cashless in the next decade.

SEE ALSO

TransferWise posts fourth year of profit; net profit twice that of last FY's

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, about four out of five in Singapore said the pandemic has made them more careful with their spending, above the global average of 75 per cent. Individuals aged 45 and above were more likely to be more cautious than those aged 18 to 44, according to the poll.

In line with the global trend of consumers moving their expenditure towards essentials and digital devices, Singapore respondents have also been prioritising their needs over wants. Consumers in the city-state said they spent about 25-52 per cent more on groceries, digital devices and healthcare, but spent less on clothes, experiences and travel or holidays.

Almost eight in 10 respondents in Singapore said they would like to be better at managing their finances, which reflected the increase in caution when it comes to expenditure, StanChart said.

Six in 10 also said the economic impact of the pandemic has made them more likely to track their spending.

Most of the respondents are either using or interested in using budgeting tools as well as tools to track expenditure.

Dwaipayan Sadhu, StanChart head of retail banking, Singapore said the pandemic has reshaped spending behaviour. The bank's digital money-management tool, SC Money Manager, has seen "very strong" client adoption amid growing interest in better personal financial management, he added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 04:37 PM
Garage

Esco group will add 100 positions in Singapore to fuel expansion

SINGAPORE-BASED life sciences company Esco Group will recruit around 100 positions here, to further fuel expansion...

Sep 23, 2020 04:35 PM
Government & Economy

Thai central bank holds off on further stimulus, slightly upgrades 2020 GDP forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low on Wednesday and upgraded its...

Sep 23, 2020 04:31 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks finish with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Wednesday on a positive note after fluctuating through the day, with a healthy...

Sep 23, 2020 04:25 PM
Transport

COEs end mixed in latest tender as premiums stay at their highest levels this year

[SINGAPORE] Certificates of entitlement (COE) ended mixed in the latest tender Wednesday (Sept 23), but premiums...

Sep 23, 2020 04:22 PM
Transport

Crisis-hit Qantas ends 30-year Wallabies sponsorship

[SYDNEY] Australian flag carrier Qantas axed its long-running sponsorship of the Wallabies Wednesday as part of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Medtecs, Aspen sustain rallies amid active trading

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB says Keppel's trough valuation unwarranted, keeps 'add'

Gold inches higher on US-China tensions, recovery woes

Stocks to watch: Tech plays, Singapore Exchange, Singtel, QAF, Aspen, Keppel

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.