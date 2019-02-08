You are here

Singapore court blocks bond sale by Brazil pulp maker Eldorado

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 10:04 AM

[SAO PAULO] A court in Singapore blocked on Thursday the sale of bonds by Brazil's pulp maker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, saying the firm must clarify information on its offering prospectus, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Eldorado did not immediately comment. On Wednesday, the company had said that the financial information contained in its bond prospectus is accurate, following a complaint by a shareholder that alleged to the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it contained "material inaccuracies."

