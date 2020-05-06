Singapore digibanks applicants stay the course, with finances still key amid Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
DESPITE the unknown stresses thrown up by the novel coronavirus, all 21 digital banking contenders in Singapore have stayed the course. The Business Times understands that no names have withdrawn from the race.
In response to queries on whether the pandemic has changed the way...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes