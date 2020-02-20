You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar, South Korean won get dumped as virus cases rise

Thu, Feb 20, 2020 - 1:28 PM

rk_SGdollar_200220.jpg
The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar, two of Asia's most trade-sensitive currencies, are getting dumped as the coronavirus spread worsens in Asia.
PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

[SINGAPORE] The South Korean won and the Singapore dollar, two of Asia's most trade-sensitive currencies, are getting dumped as the coronavirus spread worsens in Asia.

Both dropped as much as 1 per cent against the US dollar, with Singapore's currency falling to its lowest in almost three years. The won declined after the nation said virus cases more than doubled in one day.

"The sudden sharp spike to 82 cases in Korea - contrary to slowing new cases in other parts of the world including China - is a wake-up call to market complacency," said Christopher Wong, senior FX strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. The won, along with Asian peers such as the Singapore dollar, may be some of "biggest casualties" as the economic fallout continues to worsen.

While the Singapore dollar and the won lead losses, almost every other Asian currency also tumbled given the close linkages among the economies in the region.

Other than the increase in cases in South Korea, Japan also reported two deaths from a quarantined cruise ship. Passengers were allowed to start disembarking from the vessel on Wednesday amid concerns the government hasn't done enough to prevent the disease from spreading.

SEE ALSO

Lenovo warns of coronavirus challenges, Q3 profit beats expectations

The Singapore dollar fell to a low of S$1.4083, before paring the loss to trade 0.5 per cent weaker. The won was down 1 per cent at 1,201.95, a level that had previously led to verbal intervention by policymakers.

A gauge of three-month implied volatility for the Bloomberg-JPMorgan Asian Currency Index gained 12 basis points to 4.36 per cent on Thursday.

"The very real threat of infection due to the geographical location is impacting sentiment on the currencies," said Nick Twidale, general manager of IC Markets in Sydney. "Both economies will be strongly affected by a slowdown in China, market participants are still surprised at the amount of workers that are not coming into offices in Singapore."

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 20, 2020 01:50 PM
Garage

Fintech investment in Singapore more than doubled in 2019: Accenture

FINTECH investments in Singapore more than doubled to US$861 million in 2019 from the year before, led by big gains...

Feb 20, 2020 01:40 PM
Companies & Markets

2 remisiers jailed for aiding in market rigging of Koyo shares

TWO remisiers were jailed on Wednesday for assisting in a "sophisticated" scheme that manipulated trading in the...

Feb 20, 2020 01:23 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.5% on day

SINGAPORE shares reversed course to trade in negative territory on Thursday afternoon, losing 15.89 points or 0.5...

Feb 20, 2020 01:23 PM
Technology

Lenovo warns of coronavirus challenges, Q3 profit beats expectations

[SHANGHAI] Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group warned on Thursday it faced short-term volatility and...

Feb 20, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Trump economist says 'uncertainty' from trade disputes hit business investment

[WASHINGTON] A slowdown in US growth last year was at least partly the fault of President Donald Trump's global...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly