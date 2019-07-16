You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 10:08 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed Singapore’s financial sector oversight to be “among the best globally”, while adding that the country's economic fundamentals are strong and its economic policies sound.
PHOTO: ST FILE

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed Singapore’s financial sector oversight to be “among the best globally”, while adding that the country's economic fundamentals are strong and its economic policies sound.

Having completed its third financial sector assessment programme (FSAP) on Singapore since its last review in 2013, IMF said the overall sector is resilient with healthy buffers to withstand severe adverse shocks, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced in a media release on Tuesday.

IMF found Singapore’s financial system to be resilient even under very adverse scenarios, as demonstrated by stress tests, including a large-scale global financial market turmoil. 

It also noted that MAS’ crisis management and resolution regime for distressed financial institutions has been strengthened with the introduction of enhanced resolution powers in 2017.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"MAS has the ability to act proactively to address emerging threats to financial stability through the use of macroprudential policies," it said.

In the area of fintech regulation and supervision, IMF said MAS has struck a good balance between promoting financial innovation, while safeguarding financial stability. 

It also found the operations and oversight of the MAS Electronic Payments System (MEPS+) 3 to be compliant with international standards. MEPS+ is a critical payment system used for the settlement of Singapore dollar inter-bank funds transfers, Singapore Government securities and MAS bills.

Singapore, along with 28 other jurisdictions, was assessed by IMF to be a systemically-important financial centre due to its large and globally connected financial sector. Such jurisdictions are required to undertake a financial stability assessment every five years.

Welcoming the IMF findings, MAS managing director Ravi Menon said: "The FSAP is a rigorous assessment, and we are pleased that it has reaffirmed Singapore’s standing as a sound, stable and well-regulated financial centre."

"But ensuring that regulation and supervision remain relevant is always work-in-progress and we are pleased to have had the opportunity to learn from the IMF’s global experience in financial sector surveillance and analysis," he added.

Banking & Finance

Investment firm Varde Partners appoints Singapore-based co-CEO

Nomura to pay US$25m over mortgage bond traders’ lies

Facebook needs 'very high standard' for Libra coin: US Treasury

Citigroup earnings climb on lower expenses

S&P reaffirms Deutsche Bank ratings after restructuring

Most working adults not financially ready for retirement

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

Jul 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, KTL Global, Tiong Seng, Keppel Reit, Keppel Infra Trust

Varde.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment firm Varde Partners appoints Singapore-based co-CEO

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly