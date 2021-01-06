Singapore fintech GoBear folds business after six years

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
FINANCIAL services firm GoBear on Tuesday announced that it will close the business after six years due to its inability to raise more funds to continue operations amid the global pandemic.
In a statement, the fintech said Covid-19 has made the operating and fund-raising...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes