Singapore fintech GoBear folds business after six years

It is unable to raise more funds to continue operations amid pandemic
Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

gobearSS.JPG
Headquartered in Singapore, GoBear employs 165 staff in six offices across Asia.
PHOTO: GOBEAR WEBSITE

Singapore

FINANCIAL services firm GoBear on Tuesday announced that it will close the business after six years due to its inability to raise more funds to continue operations amid the global pandemic.

In a statement, the fintech said Covid-19 has made the operating and fund-raising...

