You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore fintech sector bags S$462m in funding in H1 2020

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 7:05 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SG skyline 2_SPH.jpg
Banking services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) made up the biggest chunk of fund-raising at S$223 million, fuelled by the payments and lending product verticals.
PHOTO: SPH

INVESTMENT in Singapore-based financial technology (fintech) firms spiked year on year in the first six months, on the back of a surge in deals in April and May 2020.

Equity funding hit S$462 million in the period to June 15, up 19 per cent against the first half of 2019, going by industry data released on Friday.

Banking services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) made up the biggest chunk of fund-raising at S$223 million, fuelled by the payments and lending product verticals.

Retail banking the was next biggest cluster for investors, attracting S$67 million in equity funding; technology providers pulled in some S$65 million.

The data showed that more investments were made in mid-stage fintech companies - Series C rounds or later - than in seed and early-stage funding.

SEE ALSO

Robinhood reviews options trading offering following suicide by customer

Pauline Wray, managing director of BCG FinTech Control Tower, said the ecosystem is maturing some five years after the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) unveiled a focus on fintech.

“Fintechs across the world have injected a new lease of life to financial services by supporting the financial industry as they provide value-added services and products to both new and existing customers,” she said, adding that policies from the MAS are “now coming to fruition”.

BCG FinTech Control Tower, a research collaboration between Boston Consulting Group and Expand Research, worked with the MAS to compile and analyse the latest funding data.

MAS chief fintech officer Sopnendu Mohanty said in a statement: “As we come out of the coronavirus pandemic, fintech has the great opportunity to make a meaningful impact in 2020 and beyond by accelerating digitalisation of financial services.

“In spite of the challenging environment, investors’ confidence in fintechs demonstrates a deep understanding and appreciation of the long-term value fintech firms will create.”

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation

Wirecard says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'

Private banks to boost hiring in Singapore to manage Greater China offshore wealth: sources

HSBC hits out at 'rumours' with China investment pledge

UK markets watchdog proposes further 3-month consumer credit payment holiday

ING names veteran Steven van Rijswijk as CEO

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 07:09 PM
Banking & Finance

European investors threaten Brazil divestment over deforestation

[BRASILIA] Seven major European investment firms told Reuters they will divest from beef producers, grains traders...

Jun 19, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 19, 2020 06:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Winding-up petition served on KrisEnergy unit

A WINDING-UP petition was served on a key subsidiary of debt-hit oil and gas company KrisEnergy in the Cayman...

Jun 19, 2020 06:22 PM
Government & Economy

Divided EU seeks to agree coronavirus stimulus

[BRUSSELS] European Union (EU) leaders began the process of approving an unprecedented stimulus package for their...

Jun 19, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

STI finishes the week up 0.99%; iFAST rallies on digibank hopes

THE Straits Times Index (STI) gained 25.8 points or 0.99 per cent over the week to finish at 2,634.83 on Friday, as...

UPDATED 45 min ago
Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.