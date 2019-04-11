Singapore fintech Smartkarma in tie-up with US brokerage Interactive Brokers

SINGAPORE-BASED fintech Smartkarma will integrate its technology with major US brokerage Interactive Brokers, it said in a media release.

Investment insights platform Smartkarma said independent analysts on its platform "write about more than 3,600 companies globally, with a focus on fast-growing Asian and emerging markets".

With the tie-up, Interactive Brokers' clients will gain access to Smartkarma's single-subscription platform, giving them access to research on listed companies and direct communication with independent analysts on the Smartkarma platform.

This makes the collaboration particularly valuable for Interactive Brokers as it grows rapidly in Asia, the media release said.

Interactive Brokers said it serves more than 600,000 accounts in over 200 countries, with more than US$140 billion in client equity.

It provides its clients with trading, risk, and portfolio management tools, as well as research facilities and investment products.