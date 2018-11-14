Singapore fintechs attracted 25% more funding this year: report

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FINTECH firms based in Singapore attracted 25 per cent more funding in the first 10 months of 2018 over the funding captured in the full year of 2017, with the US$222 million of funding taken up so far making up nearly half of the funding earmarked for fintech within Asean.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg