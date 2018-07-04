You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore foreign reserves gain was S$8.5b in FY2017/18: MAS

Wed, Jul 04, 2018 - 1:00 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

THE official foreign reserves (OFR) gained S$8.5 billion for FY2017/18, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its latest annual report released on Wednesday.

The gains in OFR comprise investment gains of S$22.3 billion and a loss from currency translation effects of S$13.8 billion due mainly to the strengthening of the SGD against the USD and JPY, the MAS said. The investment gains over the last 10 financial years averaged S$12.1 billion per annum.

The MAS held S$376.5 billion of OFR as at 31 March 2018. The OFR is invested in a well diversified portfolio for good long term returns and resilience across market conditions.

Investment grade bonds in the advanced economies form the largest allocation in the portfolio. About three quarters of the portfolio are denominated in USD, EUR, JPY and GBP, with USD forming the bulk.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Aviva Investors appoints new head of institutional sales for Asia from rival AXA IM

Australian corporate regulator flags debt trap, tightens credit card rules

China's central bank faces policy bind over debt, growth goals

Euro, Aussie gain as China signals a steady FX hand

Societe Generale to buy Commerzbank unit

China set for record defaults, downgrades tip more pain

Editor's Choice

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

LZW_7367_edited.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Trade-tension risks not hurting regional growth forecasts

Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Hong Leong Group bags Hillview Rise GLS site for S$460m

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
3 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-holland-040718.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Real Estate

Blocked in 2009, Horizon Towers launches again for collective sale with S$1.1b reserve price

BT_20180704_GOLD_3489680.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Gold loses safe-haven shine as greenback, interest rates rise

33896915 - 10_02_2015 - pixgeneric.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel suffers islandwide broadband outage on Wednesday morning

taxi600.jpg
Jul 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS raises ComfortDelGro to 'buy' on potential fleet and earnings growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening