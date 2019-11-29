You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore insurance agent fined for not declaring S$2m commission income

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 10:05 AM

[SINGAPORE] An insurance agent who did not declare commission income of nearly S$2 million and did not account for goods and services tax (GST) of about S$320,000, has been fined more than S$660,000.

Chew Wai Ling, 56, was ordered to pay a total of S$663,008 in fines and penalties after she was found guilty of her offences.

Investigations by the taxman showed that Chew did not declare commission income of S$1.96 million that she earned in 2009 and 2010.

The investigations also found that she had provided goods or services subject to tax amounting to more than S$1 million in 2007, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said in a statement on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

She was required to notify the Comptroller of GST and register for GST by January 2008. She failed to do so.

SEE ALSO

Deloitte calls for tax breaks on 'unsuccessful' staff investments for Budget 2020

As a result, she did not account for S$320,412 in taxes.

For filing incorrect returns without a reasonable excuse, Chew was fined S$6,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of S$621,967, which is twice the amount of income tax undercharged due to the commission income she did not declare.

For failing to register for GST, she was fined S$3,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of S$32,041, which is 10 per cent of the GST due.

Iras said that all income earned in or derived from Singapore, including income earned from one's trade, profession or vocation, is chargeable to income tax.

"Commission agents such as insurance or property agents receiving commission for their services must report their commission income as part of their total personal income in their returns," said the taxman.

The penalty for making incorrect returns, without a reasonable excuse or through negligence, is twice the amount of tax undercharged and jail terms might be imposed in some cases.

As for GST registration, all businesses - including individuals deriving income from their trade, profession or vocation - should closely monitor their income and regularly assess if they need to register for GST, Iras said.

"If their past 12-month taxable turnover has exceeded S$1 million at the end of any calendar quarter, they are required to apply for GST registration within 30 days."

Any business that fails to register for GST is still required to pay the tax on all their past transactions from the date on which it became liable for GST registration.

GST is payable even if the amount was not collected from customers.

If businesses fail to register for GST, they can be required to pay a penalty of 10 per cent of the GST due and be fined up to S$10,000.

In the last three years, the taxman has audited 400 businesses that have failed to register for GST and recovered S$53 million in GST and penalties.

"Businesses or individuals are encouraged to immediately disclose any past tax mistakes. Iras will treat such disclosures as mitigating factors when considering the action to be taken," it said.

Those who wish to disclose past mistakes, reveal evaded taxes, or report malpractices related to tax evasion can send an e-mail to ifd@iras.gov.sg or write to Iras.

For informants, a reward of 15 per cent of the tax recovered, capped at S$100,000, will be given if the information and documents lead to a recovery of tax that would otherwise have been lost.

All payments are at the discretion of the Comptroller, and Iras will ensure that the identities of informants are kept confidential.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Banking & Finance

Nets payments now possible at 7,400 points in Malaysia; MyDebit cards accepted in Singapore

Singapore bank lending up 0.7% in Oct: MAS preliminary data

Australian dollar heads for 4th week of losses as rate risks mount

Big four auditors face investor calls for tougher climate scrutiny

Chile central bank says might sell up to US$20b in interventions

20 to 35% of banks' quarterly profit at risk in direct cyber attacks

BREAKING

Nov 29, 2019 10:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Nets payments now possible at 7,400 points in Malaysia; MyDebit cards accepted in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Singaporeans can now use their Nets ATM cards to make payments in Malaysia at more than 7,400 points...

Nov 29, 2019 10:23 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending up 0.7% in Oct: MAS preliminary data

BANK lending in Singapore was up 0.7 per cent in October from a month ago, reversing from a slight contraction in...

Nov 29, 2019 10:20 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar heads for 4th week of losses as rate risks mount

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar was heading for a fourth straight week of losses on Friday as uncertainty shrouded...

Nov 29, 2019 09:59 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares hit record highs on upbeat outlook

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Friday, driven by healthcare stocks and as...

Nov 29, 2019 09:52 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the beginning of business Friday as investors wound down on the last...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly