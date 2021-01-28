You are here

Singapore is flush with crypto startups, but trails in funding

While far more firms have been formed in sector in Republic than in Switzerland, the reverse holds in terms of value of deals
Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

The cryptocurrency space may have been abuzz with activity in recent times, but the startup frenzy hasn't directly translated into fund or asset flow.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE cryptocurrency space may have been abuzz with activity in recent times, but the startup frenzy hasn't directly translated into fund or asset flow.

Lining up data from Singapore and Switzerland - both of which have positioned themselves as hubs for crypto and...

