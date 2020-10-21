You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

Singapore is frontrunner on sustainable infrastructure investment: HSBC survey

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 12:51 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file7aweqrtsw7ozovh6p28.jpg
Sustainability is fast gaining traction in Singapore's capital markets, with the Republic's investors and issuers among the world's most enthusiastic about sustainable infrastructure investment, according to HSBC.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

SUSTAINABILITY is fast gaining traction in Singapore's capital markets, with the Republic's investors and issuers among the world's most enthusiastic about sustainable infrastructure investment, according to a recent survey by HSBC.

In particular, Singapore's issuers and investors see strong potential in sustainable infrastructure investment, recording scores above both the regional and global averages alongside Hong Kong, HSBC said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Issuers in the Republic are more positive than their global peers about both smart city, as well as water and waste water infrastructure investment. They are also "above average" in their assessment of the potential in other sustainable areas, including electricity storage and electrifying transport.

When it comes to disclosure of environmental and social impacts, local issuers are leading the way - nearly a quarter of Singapore issuers expect to increase disclosures, ahead of their regional counterparts, HSBC noted.

While Singaporean issuers have temporarily reduced their emphasis on sustainability during the Covid-19 pandemic, the outbreak has resulted in an increased focus on well-being, the bank said.

SEE ALSO

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Among Asian issuers, 53 per cent regard social well-being as more important than before the pandemic, with Singapore (66 per cent) especially strong on the point.

Said Priya Kini, head of global banking at HSBC Singapore: "It's unsurprising that Singapore paused their focus on sustainability during the pandemic. What's crucial though is that issuers are looking to the future, recognising the need to be open and transparent."

She added that with enhanced disclosures, Singapore is likely to see increased international investment in its sustainable finance market.

HSBC on Wednesday also said its survey comes amid increasing evidence of the need to address climate change in South-east Asia. A separate research published by the bank last month noted that of the 20 global cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels,15 are in Asia, including five in Asean.

Furthermore, the bank's latest poll showed that more issuers in Asia than any other region expect to re-allocate capital in response to environmental and social issues in the next five years. Forty-three per cent of Asian issuers expect to make "substantial" change, against a global average of 32 per cent, HSBC said.

Within the region, issuers and investors are also starting to engage with green bonds and loans as a vehicle for sustainable financing, the bank noted.

"This reflects China's standing as one of the world's largest green bond markets and accelerating activity in other Asian countries such as India and Singapore," HSBC added.

The survey sought the views of 50 investors and 50 issuers in Singapore, as part of a global report which recorded the views of over 2,000 market participants.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Who said Jack Ma's Ant IPO is a money maker?

Dalio charity gives to Singapore school to train wealth managers

DBS launches solution for businesses to track cross-border collections in real time

Dalio Philanthropies makes US$25m grant to WMI for new programme

Top Morgan Stanley commodities executives leave after rules breach: source

Fintech sector overlooks lucrative women's market amid data gaps and bias

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's September CPI drops 1.4% y-o-y, more than forecast

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) fell for the seventh straight month in September, declining 1.4...

Oct 21, 2020 12:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Who said Jack Ma's Ant IPO is a money maker?

[HONG KONG] Optimism is in the air. People are lining up like ants for what might be the world's biggest initial...

Oct 21, 2020 12:35 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's Suga opposes actions that boost tension in South China Sea

[JAKARTA] Japan opposes any actions that escalate tension in the East and South China Seas, Prime Minister Yoshihide...

Oct 21, 2020 12:20 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains on US stimulus deal optimism, weaker dollar

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Wednesday as optimism that US lawmakers could reach agreement on a pre-election...

Oct 21, 2020 12:08 PM
Banking & Finance

Dalio charity gives to Singapore school to train wealth managers

[SINGAPORE] Dalio Philanthropies has made a US$25 million grant to a Singapore institute to train policy makers and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Mapletree Logistics Trust, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, CDLHT

Netflix reports slowing subscriber growth; shares slide

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Local construction firms 'still playing second fiddle to foreign ones'

Consortium to build plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for