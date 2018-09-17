You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore launches unified payment QR code, said to be world's first

Mon, Sep 17, 2018 - 12:00 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

7593396504367384926.jpg
Minister for Education and MAS board member Ong Ye Kung buying coffee using the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR) at its launch on Monday.
BT PHOTO: JAMIE LEE

Singapore unveiled the first-of-its-kind unified payment QR code on Monday, in an announcement by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Known as the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR), it combines multiple payment QR codes into a single label and aims to make QR code-based mobile payments simpler for both consumers and merchants. SGQR will be adopted by 27 payment schemes including PayNow, Nets, GrabPay, Liquid Pay and Singtel Dash, and will be deployed progressively over the next six months.

This was officially launched by Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education and MAS board member.

To pay by SGQR, consumers have to pick their preferred payment scheme from the accepted options, and login to the relevant payment app. Following which they need to scan the SGQR code and then pay the amount required.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

With the consolidation of QR codes, merchants need to display just a single SGQR label showing the e-payments they accept. “This means less clutter on the storefront and quicker payments processing,” said the MAS and the IMDA.

The addition of new QR payments options, both domestic and international, are also streamlined into the single SGQR label. SGQR does not require a terminal, hence a cheaper way to accept various e-payment options.

Merchants that offer QR code payments will have their existing QR codes replaced with a single SGQR label over the next six months. The first phase of SGQR label replacement, starting with merchants in the central business district, will start in late September 2018.

code

During the replacement phase of existing QRs, there will be a transitional period where some merchants may still display multiple QR codes, while others display a single SGQR label. Consumers can continue to make QR code payments using the existing QRs via their usual payment app, said the two agencies.

SGQR was developed by an industry task force co-led by the MAS and the IMDA.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180917_JQCONF_3563308.jpg
Sep 17, 2018
Startups

Celebrities bring star power to enterprise tech conferences

BT_20180917_KYSINGTEL17_3563310.jpg
Sep 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-sports to drive millennial engagement for Singtel

BT_20180917_JLWESTPAC_3563312.jpg
Sep 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Banks blending dollars and sensitivity

Most Read

1 Far East seen as likely buyer of Le Meridien in Sentosa
2 Likelihood of US recession may see buying opportunity in tech
3 Singapore Grand Prix keeps the crowds coming back: promoter
4 Singapore firms sign deals with Sichuan firms for more access to western China
5 Singapore stocks: STI resumes Friday afternoon at 3,154.39, up 0.7% on day
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Ong Ye Kung_170918_69.jpg
Sep 17, 2018
Banking & Finance

Fintech firms to get access to Singapore's real-time payment system

BP_SGtrade_170918_39.jpg
Sep 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports growth eases in August to 5%; beat forecasts

BP_Noble_170918_40.jpg
Sep 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's creditors say new business to focus on limited segments, get ethical directors

Sep 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackGold CEO, two other executives called as witnesses in bribery probe

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening