 Singapore to move ahead with Sora transition by year-end, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore to move ahead with Sora transition by year-end

Measure to take place even though Libor discontinuation may be postponed to mid-2023 from end-2021 as industry faces challenges in switching
Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

nz_mas_030221.jpg
Singapore will press ahead with its industry transition to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) as the new interest rate benchmark by the end of this year, even as the discontinuation of a key global benchmark - the scandal-tainted London Inter-bank Offered Rate (Libor) - could be pushed to mid-2023.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

SINGAPORE will press ahead with its industry transition to the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) as the new interest rate benchmark by the end of this year, even as the discontinuation of a key global benchmark - the scandal-tainted London Inter-bank Offered Rate (Libor...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 06:00 AM
Garage

Equity management platform Qapita bags funding from East Ventures

SINGAPORE-BASED Qapita, a fintech startup that provides software to manage a company's equity, has secured an...

Feb 3, 2021 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

[LONDON] BP on Tuesday reported its first loss in at least a decade, taking a US$5.7 billion loss for the year...

Feb 3, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment managers denounced Donald Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection as "a betrayal of...

Feb 2, 2021 11:55 PM
Transport

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

[CHICAGO] Harley-Davidson on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth...

Feb 2, 2021 11:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its rebound on Tuesday following a chaotic week that pitched individual investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for