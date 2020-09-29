You are here

INVESTMENT DISPUTE

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Over 1,000 investors across Asia coming together to sue Yau Kwok Seng, Capital Asia Group and Capital Asia Group Oil Management
Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Over 1,000 investors across Asia have come before the Singapore courts to sue a Singaporean whom they allege to be the mastermind of a ponzi oil investment scheme that defrauded thousands of investors of C$175 million (S$180 million).
Singapore

OVER 1,000 investors across Asia have come before the Singapore courts to sue a Singaporean whom they allege to be the mastermind of a ponzi oil investment scheme that defrauded thousands of investors of C$175 million (S$180 million).

The trial, which will begin on...

