Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
OVER 1,000 investors across Asia have come before the Singapore courts to sue a Singaporean whom they allege to be the mastermind of a ponzi oil investment scheme that defrauded thousands of investors of C$175 million (S$180 million).
The trial, which will begin on...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes