You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singaporean charged with acts that were likely to defraud fund investors

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 11:37 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday with two counts of engaging in acts that were likely to defraud investors of a fund.

Singaporean Sun Weiyeh is accused of selling the bonds of a company at lower prices to an investment bank, and then repurchasing them at a higher price. He was alleged to defraud the investors of a fund managed by One Asia Investment Partners.

Sun was said to have sold the bonds MIEHOL 180206 Mie Holdings Corp 2013/2018 on Jan 19, 2016 at US$25.375 to Pareto Securities, despite there being an offer for the bonds at about US$33.

Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank.

After selling the bonds at a lower price, he allegedly bought them back from Pareto Securities into the Arion Asia Credit Fund - Investment Grade Bond Fund II at a slightly higher price of US$25.50.

SEE ALSO

CRCT, Suntec Reit go to market with perps offering

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sun allegedly did the same to the bonds MIEHOL 190425 Mie Holdings Corp 2014/2019, when he sold them on the same day at US$21.875 to Pareto Securities although there was an offer for the bonds at about US$32. He was said to buy back the bonds into the Arion Asia Credit Fund - Investment Grade Bond Fund II at US$22.

The charge sheets did not state the capacity in which Sun allegedly committed the offences.

His counsel said that he's just been briefed and would need to take instructions from Sun, including making representations where necessary.

Sun is out on bail of S$150,000 and the next court mention is Nov 26.

He could be fined up to S$250,000, jailed up to seven years or both, for each count upon conviction.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC's iconic Hong Kong lions make return in subdued city

AMP's fund management division sees A$2.4b in outflows, shares tumble

Alibaba will buy a fifth of shares in Ant Group's mega IPO

Blockchain firm Ripple considers Japan, Singapore if it leaves US

Wall Street banks see rare payday bonanza in India despite pandemic

ECB upgrades whistleblowing framework

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 12:17 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC's iconic Hong Kong lions make return in subdued city

[HONG KONG] Damaged and defaced during tumultuous protests at the start of this year, the two bronze lion statues...

Oct 22, 2020 12:12 PM
Banking & Finance

AMP's fund management division sees A$2.4b in outflows, shares tumble

[BENGALURU] AMP Ltd on Thursday reported net cash outflows of about A$2.4 billion (S$2.31 billion) from its flagship...

Oct 22, 2020 12:04 PM
Government & Economy

Energy storage systems installed in Singapore to support solar deployment

THE Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Thursday said it has partnered industry stakeholders, the research community...

Oct 22, 2020 11:56 AM
Banking & Finance

Alibaba will buy a fifth of shares in Ant Group's mega IPO

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding has agreed to subscribe to more than a fifth of Ant Group's imminent initial...

Oct 22, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore workers see urgent need to reskill, upskill in tight job market: poll

EMPLOYEES in Singapore - especially those who are older - are getting worried about being retrenched or becoming...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

Singapore shares slip at Thursday's open after weak lead from US; STI down 0.4%

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Obama warns Biden supporters not to be 'complacent' despite polls

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for