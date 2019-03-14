You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 1:02 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

BP_bitcoin_140319_59.jpg
In the first legal dispute in Singapore involving the bitcoin cryptocurrency, the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) found that operator of virtual currency exchange platform Quoine had wrongfully reversed seven trades from electronic market maker B2C2 in April 2017.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

IN the first legal dispute in Singapore involving the bitcoin cryptocurrency, the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) found that operator of virtual currency exchange platform Quoine had wrongfully reversed seven trades from electronic market maker B2C2 in April 2017.

The SICC in a judgement issued on Thursday found Singapore-registered company Quoine liable for breach of contract and breach of trust for unilaterally reversing B2C2's orders made at an abnormal exchange rate on its platform.

B2C2 had on April 19, 2017, placed seven orders to sell ethereum for bitcoin at a rate of 10 bitcoins for one ethereum. The trades were reversed the following day.

As an electronic market maker, B2C2 provides liquidity on exchange platforms by actively buying or selling at the prices it quotes for virtual currency pairs, thereby generating trading revenue.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

B2C2 has sought in the trial to recover about 3,085 bitcoins from Quoine, alleging that Quoine had abused its role as operator of the platform and acted in breach of trust as a custodian for B2C2.

Quoine countered that a glitch in its program leading up to the disputed trades had made it unable to access external market price data for the two cryptocurrencies in question, ethereum and bitcoin. Due to the glitch, the program stopped creating or placing new orders involving these currencies on the platform, causing issues with liquidity and, therefore, problems with the orders made by B2C2.

The SICC having found in B2C2's favour, however, declined to order Quoine to transfer the bitcoins in question to B2C2 at today's price, which is substantially higher than that in April 2017 when the trades were executed, saying it would result in substantial hardship to Quoine.

Instead, B2C2 will be compensated with an amount to be agreed upon by the feuding parties. Should they fail to come to an agreement, the court will assess damages at a subsequent hearing.

 

 

Banking & Finance

Australia, New Zealand dollars pressured as bond yields keep falling

Asia: Markets mixed; pound tracks back from Brexit highs

Asia is getting tougher on auditors after high-profile defaults

British pound surges in Asia in wake of Brexit vote

Pound's yo-yo causing headaches; DBS strategist urges defensive stance

MAS seeks 'good long-term returns' on reserves through balanced asset allocation

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Retrenchment_140319_55.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Retrenchments fall to 7-year low in 2018, employment growth highest since 2014: MOM

Treasure at Tampines.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Japfa to 'reduce' after African swine fever outbreak

Mar 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Courts Asia, Shanghai Turbo, Sino Grandness, Vibrant Group, LifeBrandz

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening