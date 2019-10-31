You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Singtel-backed fintech Sygnum gets capital markets services licence

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 10:53 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

SINGAPORE-FOCUSED tokenisation startup Sygnum has obtained a capital markets services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

With the licence, the Singapore and Switzerland-based firm will be able to conduct asset management activities in Singapore. It will focus mainly on digital asset investment strategies for accredited and institutional investors, it said in an announcement on Thursday.

Sygnum’s first product offering would be a multi-manager fund, planned for launch on Nov 1.

The licence, which allows Sygnum to conduct activities regulated under the Securities and Futures Act, will be solely regulated by MAS in Singapore, and does not confer or imply any licensing rights to Sygnum Bank AG in Switzerland, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm recently received its banking and securities dealer licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

SEE ALSO

Watchers expect Budget fillip, with output gap set to worsen in 2020

Stefan Mueller, Sygnum’s head of asset management, said: "We believe that our multi-manager product approach is a very compelling way for professional investors to gain exposure to this emerging new asset class."

Sygnum co-founder and chief strategy officer Gerald Goh added that regulatory compliance and oversight in two global financial hubs – Singapore and Switzerland – form the "strong foundation on which Sygnum is building its business".

In Singapore, Sygnum’s board of directors and advisory council consist of names such as ex-MAS regulator Chua Kim Leng and GIC board members Hsieh Fu Hua and Ang Kong Hua.

The firm also most recently appointed Jennifer Lewis, former managing director of communications at GIC, as an adviser to the Singapore leadership team.

Sygnum - which counts Singtel Innov8, the venture capital arm of Singtel Group, as one of its investors - was founded by a team of Swiss and Singaporean professionals. It develops its products and services simultaneously in the financial hubs of Switzerland and Singapore.

Banking & Finance

Australian dollar scales 3-month peak, New Zealand dollar follows as rate risk shifts

Hong Kong's central bank says no obvious capital outflow from banking system

China's financial hub moves to shut down P2P lending

Brazil cuts interest rates to new record low

US interest rate cut was 'insurance,' policy now in 'good place': Federal Reserve's Powell

Trading strength boosts Credit Suisse Q3 results, bringing relief to CEO

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 10:43 AM
Executive Money

France's Engie looks to set up renewables fund in Australia

[MELBOURNE] French energy company Engie plans to set up a renewable energy investment fund in Australia to speed up...

Oct 31, 2019 10:34 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar scales 3-month peak, New Zealand dollar follows as rate risk shifts

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars firmed on Thursday as investors scaled back wagers on local interest...

Oct 31, 2019 10:30 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower as ANZ, energy stocks drag; New Zealand slips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares inched lower on Thursday, dragged down by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group...

Oct 31, 2019 10:30 AM
Garage

SoftBank wires US$1.5b to WeWork before cash runs out

[SAN FRANCISCO] WeWork said it received an early payment of US$1.5 billion from SoftBank Group Corp, as the...

Oct 31, 2019 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

6.5 magnitude quake hits South Philippines: USGS

[MANILA] A 6.5-magnitude quake struck on Thursday in the southern Philippines, geologists said, the second powerful...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly