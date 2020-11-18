You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
DIGITAL BANKS

Singtel's digital bank bid is also a push for reinvention

Grab-Singtel entity's plans include lending, insurance, wealth management
Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

BT_20201118_NCSINGTEL_4331102.jpg
Singtel's Arthur Lang says: "There's always the risk our telco business will be commoditised and, as a result, lose traction and customer engagement."
PHOTO: SINGTEL

Singapore

SINGTEL sees its digital bank bid as a timely push for reinvention by the heavyweight telco in Singapore and the region.

That comes as it and Grab are clear on the gravity weighing on their digital banking venture, said Arthur Lang, chief executive officer of Singtel's...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 05:50 AM
Banking & Finance

RBI proposes amalgamation of DBS' India business with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

DBS Group's India business may be amalgamated with an Indian bank under a proposed scheme by the Reserve Bank of...

Nov 18, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

Amazon expands push into health care with online pharmacy

[SEATTLE] Amazon is making its biggest push into selling prescription drugs yet, launching a digital pharmacy and...

Nov 18, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps close campaign aides, US congressman for White House roles

[WILMINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday named several insiders from his election campaign and a Democratic...

Nov 18, 2020 12:14 AM
Real Estate

Homebuilder confidence hits another record on US buying boom

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder confidence in the US jumped in November, hitting another record high as buyers swarmed...

Nov 17, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing output up for sixth straight month in October

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing production rose at a solid pace in October, marking the sixth straight advance as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for