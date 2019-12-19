You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

'Sizeable' gap between Singapore wealth aspirations and reality: StanChart study

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 5:12 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

FOR Singapore's wealthy, it seems that too much may never be enough.

Emerging affluent, affluent and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) in the Republic are projected to survive on an average monthly sum of US$6,666 each month after retirement, falling short of their average wealth aspiration of US$13,611, according to Standard Chartered’s new Wealth Expectancy Report 2019 released on Thursday.

In comparison, the nominal median income of Singapore residents on full-time employment stands at S$4,563, according to a Nov 28 report released by Singapore's Ministry of Manpower.

Only about half of Singapore respondents have crossed the halfway mark in reaching their wealth aspirations, but this still beats the global average of 44 per cent, the StanChart study found.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The report examines the saving and investment habits of 10,000 savers - the emerging affluent, affluent and HNWIs - across 10 markets, including China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Of these respondents, 976 were from Singapore.

SEE ALSO

StanChart stops funding three S-E Asia coal plants worth US$7b

The study defined the emerging affluent as those with a monthly income of US$3,692-7,850, the affluent as those bringing home US$7,851 and above, and the HNWIs as those with US$1 million or more in assets under management.

The average monthly sum of US$6,666 that the wealthy can expect each month after retirement is derived from the average wealth expectancy of US$2.4 million and a projected life expectancy of 91 years.

Wealth expectancy is calculated as the wealth that individuals expect to accumulate by the time they are 60 years old, assumed as the age at which they reach their highest point of affluence, but does not include state pension provisions such as the Central Provident Fund.

The financial goals of the three segments of respondents also differ. For Singapore's emerging affluent, saving for retirement was the top priority for 42 per cent of them, roughly double the affluent (23 per cent) and HNWIs (21 per cent).

The affluent ranked their children’s education as their top priority (31 per cent) while the HNWIs ranked investing in property (29 per cent) as their top financial goal.

For Singapore respondents, savings accounts, property investment and fixed deposit accounts were their top three financial tools of choice to achieve their wealth goals.

According to the report, the affluent (40 per cent) and HNWIs (38 per cent) in the Republic are more likely to use digital investment tools and online investment portfolios, compared with 24 per cent from the emerging affluent.

Among the 10 markets surveyed, Singapore’s emerging affluent are the least likely to use real estate investment trusts (23 per cent) to grow their wealth and the second most likely to focus on savings accounts (73 per cent).

Dwaipayan Sadhu, head of retail banking Singapore at StanChart, noted: “It is not easy, even for the affluent, to plan and achieve one’s retirement goals.”

For individuals to reach their financial goals, he suggested that they start by developing a better understanding of their retirement aspirations, risk appetite, and the market outlook.

Banking & Finance

Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus

Singapore firm Avation buys plane with 20m euro green loan

OCBC adds 2 leaders to management committee

Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on output

Bank of England says third-party supplier misused bank's audio feed

Japan PM Abe's aide criticises Bank of Japan's negative rate policy

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 04:59 PM
Consumer

Swiss competition watchdog curbs Swatch watch movement shipments

[ZURICH] The Swiss competition watchdog on Thursday restricted Swatch Group's shipments of watch mechanisms to other...

Dec 19, 2019 04:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus

[LONDON] Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield on Thursday crept towards six-month highs touched last week, with...

Dec 19, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, with investors taking profits...

Dec 19, 2019 04:37 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks grind higher in pre-holiday trading

[LONDON] European shares edged higher on Thursday, with a pre-holiday lull making for a quiet trading session aside...

Dec 19, 2019 03:37 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks trim early gains on profit booking

[SEOUL] South Korean shares trimmed some of their early gains on Thursday, after hitting over seven-month highs, as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly