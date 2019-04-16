You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

SoftBank sells all 500b yen in bonds on first day

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 3:21 PM

colin-sb-16.jpg
SoftBank Group Corp's 500 billion yen (S$6 billion) bond issuance was fully subscribed on the first day of a planned two-week sales period as the pricing attracted strong demand from Japanese individuals, said people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group Corp's 500 billion yen (S$6 billion) bond issuance was fully subscribed on the first day of a planned two-week sales period as the pricing attracted strong demand from Japanese individuals, said people familiar with the matter.

Nomura Holdings Inc, Daiwa Securities Group Inc and other brokerages were able to cover the entire portion on Monday, and one underwriter received 1.4 times as much demand as the bonds that were for sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn't public.

SoftBank last Friday priced the notes maturing in April 2025 at a coupon of 1.64 per cent, compared with a preliminary range of 1.3 to 1.9 per cent. The company sold 410 billion yen of bonds at 1.57 per cent last year. This time, SoftBank will give a blue-colour travel bag as a gift to the purchasers.

The sale will be Japan's biggest local corporate bond issuance. Nomura is responsible for selling 150 billion yen worth of notes to retail investors until April 25, while Daiwa will offer for 90 billion yen and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc 80 billion yen. Investors will receive coupon payments in April and October annually.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Representatives at SoftBank and lead underwriters declined to comment as they are still in the process for the sale.

SoftBank Group's shares have risen about 10 per cent since it announced the bond sale on April 1. The stock was also lifted by the initial public offering filing last week from Uber Technologies Inc, the ride-hailing startup in which SoftBank is the largest shareholder.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Euro's fortunes renewed as spring brings economic green shoots

New China-focused fund raises US$2.5b from investors including GIC and Temasek

HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment

BOJ's Kuroda vows to patiently continue current monetary stimulus

Big US companies discover insurance may not cover a cyberattack

Rosengren says Fed should adopt target inflation range

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
4 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
5 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Must Read

lwx_jurong_lake_district_160419_68.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Consumer

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

HNA unit faces seizures after default on interest payment

Apr 16, 2019
Real Estate

Sharp drop in Singapore property investment sales in Q1; potential upside ahead: Colliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening