You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

SoftBank to consider acquiring 5% stake in Wirecard

Wed, Apr 24, 2019 - 7:35 AM

BP_SoftBank_240419_24.jpg
SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment in Wirecard AG that could give the Japanese conglomerate a 5 per cent stake in the beleaguered German internet payment firm, according to people familiar with the matter. Wirecard's American depositary receipts jumped on the news.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment in Wirecard AG that could give the Japanese conglomerate a 5 per cent stake in the beleaguered German internet payment firm, according to people familiar with the matter. Wirecard's American depositary receipts jumped on the news.

SoftBank has hired financial advisers and is working on a deal to acquire bonds that can be converted into Wirecard shares, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Should an agreement be reached, it could be announced as early as this month, they said.

A representative for Tokyo-based SoftBank declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Munich-based Wirecard didn't respond to emails and phone calls requesting comment after business hours. No decision has been made and the plans could still change, the people said.

A cash injection by SoftBank could help shore up investor confidence at Wirecard after a series of reports published by the Financial Times since January that alleged accounting wrongdoing at the company's Singapore operations. Wirecard has seen its market capitalization - which topped Deutsche Bank's earlier this year - cut by about a quarter to 15.3 billion euros (S$23.3 billion).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Wirecard has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said an internal investigation cleared it of material faults. It said on April 5 that an accounting executive who has been at the center of fraud allegations at the Singapore business has left the company. The German financial regulator BaFin had banned short trading for two months until lifting the restriction on Friday.

Wirecard's American depositary receipts gained 6.8 per cent to US$71.79 at the close in New York. Each ADR is equal to half a regular company share.

An agreement with SoftBank would follow weeks of discussions by the companies' top management, said the people. SoftBank could buy more Wirecard shares on the market at a later stage, one of the people said.

The investment would expand Wirecard's reach in Asia, one of its key growth regions. The firm operates as one of several payment providers for ride-hailing service Uber Technologies, in which SoftBank's technology-focused Vision Fund owns a 15 per cent stake. Closer ties with its new investor could help Wirecard win more business from Uber and other portfolio companies under the Vision Fund, one of the people said. It could also provide services to Alibaba Group Holding, in which SoftBank owns a stake.

For SoftBank, the company being remade by founder Masayoshi Son from a telecommunications operator into a technology investor, a deal would strengthen its foray into mobile payments at a time when the usage of cash is declining. The company last year launched PayPay, a mobile app payment system, with partner Yahoo Japan Corp.

"It could potentially be quite savvy for them to invest via a convertible structure because they protect their downside with the bond yet still have upside should the business perform well in the future," said Rob Chandra, a general partner at Avid Park Ventures and a lecturer at the Haas School of Business at the University of California at Berkeley. "We are in the early innings of a massive global shift to electronic payment processing. If Wirecard's issues are behind them, then this could be a smart investment."

SoftBank has reshaped the startup landscape with the Vision Fund, which is in talks with investors to add as much as US$15 billion more to its current US$100 billion value, people familiar with the discussions said earlier this month. Over about two years, the Vision Fund has invested more than US$70 billion in tech companies.

The payment sector has yet to see the emergence of a clear global leader. PayPal Holding, Ant Financial, Tencent Holdings and Paytm have all become major players, albeit in limited geographies, while Apple and Samsung Electronics haven't gained significant market share.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

Hunt is on for next Bank of England chief

CapBridge taps blockchain for its platform

BOJ has various means to ease more if needed: bank official

StanChart launches instant digital credit card and loan issuance service

CapBridge taps blockchain for its private exchange platform

Editor's Choice

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

BT_20190424_LMXKEP24_3761903.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Group will 'hunt as a pack' for profit pools that might otherwise be hard to tap

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

lwx_maybank_240419_5.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat _240419_6.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to be sole DPM from May 1

lwx_oil _240419_7.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices to stay hot as upside factors pile on

lwx_hwee_240419_8.jpg
Apr 24, 2019
Opinion

Latest Cabinet changes set stage for next GE, leadership handover

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening