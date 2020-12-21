SoftBank to file its first SPAC on Monday: Axios

SoftBank will file to raise between US$500 million and US$600 million through a public offering of a special purpose acquisition company, Axios reported, citing multiple unidentified people familiar with the plans.

It would be the first SPAC for SoftBank. The company is also preparing at least two additional vehicles, Axios said.

Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup are managing the process, the publication said, and the SPAC will be used to buy a company SoftBank hasn't previously invested in.

BLOOMBERG