You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

SoftBank to file its first SPAC on Monday: Axios

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 7:07 AM

rk_softbank_211220.jpg
SoftBank will file to raise between US$500 million and US$600 million through a public offering of a special purpose acquisition company, Axios reported, citing multiple unidentified people familiar with the plans.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] SoftBank will file to raise between US$500 million and US$600 million through a public offering of a special purpose acquisition company, Axios reported, citing multiple unidentified people familiar with the plans.

It would be the first SPAC for SoftBank. The company is also preparing at least two additional vehicles, Axios said.

Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup are managing the process, the publication said, and the SPAC will be used to buy a company SoftBank hasn't previously invested in.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Fear of missing out makes crypto's 350% premium look appealing

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

Danske cleared of sanctions breach, but case isn't over

China ex-minister sees curbing of fintech, bank tie-ups: report

Philippine peso set for more gains in 2021 on falling imports

Foreigners eye return to Japan stocks after years of selling

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

[KUALAL LUMPUR] Malaysia will enter 2021 with its biggest spending plan yet to spur its virus-hit economy, but...

Dec 21, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

China's online shopping addiction killing its green packaging drive

[SHANGHAI] If you worry about all the waste generated by the annual rush of holiday shopping and gift giving, it's...

Dec 21, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

UK government says to hold crisis meeting on Monday over virus travel bans

[LONDON] The British government said on Sunday it would hold a crisis meeting of its COBR emergencies committee...

Dec 21, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

US lawmakers near a vote on virus relief plan

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers appeared on track Sunday to pass a roughly US$900 billion Covid-19 relief package for...

Dec 21, 2020 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Flights cancelled, holidays in disarray as Sydney battles pre-Christmas Covid-19 outbreak

[SYDNEY] Dozens of domestic flights due to leave Sydney were cancelled on Monday and authorities issued more health...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

Singapore Medical Group in talks with third party on possible share transaction, in response to query from sponsor

67% stake in Tianjin Zhong Xin's controlling shareholder to be acquired for an undisclosed sum

Netherlands ban flights from UK after detecting new coronavirus strain

Surge in privatisations as share prices remain undervalued

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for