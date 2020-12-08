You are here

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

Tue, Dec 08, 2020 - 9:14 PM
Tue, Dec 08, 2020
SOME DBS customers who attempted to log into the bank's digibank app on Tuesday evening were met with an error message notifying them of technical difficulties.

The notification said: "Sorry, we are currently experiencing technical difficulties. Please try again later."

Several DBS customers also commented on the bank's Facebook page about not being able to access the app. In response to one comment, the bank asked for its customers' "kind understanding" while its team worked at restoring the online banking services.

The issue was resolved within an hour for some users of the app.

Separately, some riders for GrabFood, the food-delivery service under Grab, experienced technical difficulties with receiving orders on Tuesday morning.

"The issue impacted a small proportion of our users and was quickly resolved under an hour," a Grab spokesperson told BT. 

