You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sputtering oil industry halts Nigeria bank loans

Sliding crude prices have slashed earnings from the country's main source of foreign income
Wed, Dec 12, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Lagos

NIGERIAN lenders are in retreat. Rising costs and declining appetite to lend are prompting banks to repay dollar borrowings.

Brent crude prices near their lowest levels in a year have slashed earnings from Nigeria's main source of foreign income, reducing the amount of foreign exchange banks need to fund deals. At least four of seven Nigerian lenders have either paid up their Eurobonds or are weighing early redemptions as banks struggle to grow loans in an economy battling to gain momentum.

The lenders are also facing uncertainties around what is shaping up to be a close presidential election in February, the ever-lurking risk of a currency devaluation and a surge in soured loans following the 1.6 per cent contraction in the economy in 2016.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gross domestic product in Africa's most populated nation rose by 1.8 per cent in the three months through September from a year earlier, less than what economists had predicted.

"The opportunities to deploy dollars and earn risk-adjusted returns have reduced because lending opportunities to the oil and gas sector dried up and pressure on the central bank to defend the naira also waned," said Bunmi Asaolu, a banking analyst at Lagos-based FBNQuest. Lenders will only go back to issuing Eurobonds if there is a "sustained high oil-price environment for maybe two years", he added.

Fidelity Bank Plc, a mid-sized Nigerian lender, issued US$400 million of five-year Eurobonds late last year at 10.75 per cent, at the time the most expensive debt issued by an emerging market before the US started tightening rates. Fidelity was the third Nigerian lender to tap the market in 2018 after United Bank for Africa Plc and Zenith Bank Plc issued US$1 billion of bonds between them.

The pace of loan growth to the oil and gas industry was little changed in the third quarter at about 3.6 trillion naira (S$13.6 billion) from a year ago, according to the statistics agency, even as output rose from a one-year low in the previous quarter. The naira is also trading near an all-time low, adding to the cost of repaying offshore debt.

Although Access Bank sees the currency between 361 and 364 naira per dollar, there might be a 10 per cent devaluation in the long term, managing director Herbert Wigwe said on an investor call in October. The currency has weakened 1.2 per cent this year and closed trading on Monday at 364.77 against the US currency.

Banks that provided loans near, or at the peak, in oil prices "may have to rethink that strategy", said Akinbamidele Akintola, a Lagos-based equity analyst with Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers.

There has been only a slight improvement in troubled credit. Non-performing loans stood at 12.5 per cent at the end of June, down from 14.8 per cent at the end of 2017, according to the central bank.

"If, for example, a bank raises money at 8 per cent, it has to deploy it at 12 per cent so it can make a margin," Mr Akintola said. "If the bank cannot find any opportunities for the funds it has raised, then there is no point of it sitting on money it doesn't need." BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Six moneylenders with unique business models issued new licences

Ex-bureaucrat is new Indian central bank chief

The pros and cons of a PBOC rate cut as China's economy slows

Powell  to widen Fed charm offensive as Trump's attacks mount

Doha Bank to cut construction exposure, keep UAE branches - CEO

India appoints former bureaucrat Das as central bank chief

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
3 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out

Must Read

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

nz-woodlands-111218.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Government Land Sales programme releases white site in Woodlands Regional Centre

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to seek court-ordered administration in Bermuda to complete restructuring into New Noble

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening