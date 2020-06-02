You are here

StanChart appoints Marc van de Walle as global head of wealth management

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 4:20 PM
STANDARD Chartered on Tuesday announced that it has hired former Bank of Singapore's Marc van de Walle as its global head of wealth management with effect from July 6, 2020. 

Mr van de Walle was most recently the senior managing director and global head of products at Bank of Singapore, and was concurrently head of wealth management at OCBC.

He has years of experience in the banking industry, including running global products that support both Bank of Singapore’s private banking and OCBC’s retail clients, corporate strategy, and business transformation, StanChart said in a statement. 

Mr van de Walle will be based in Singapore and will report to Benjamin Hung, StanChart regional chief executive officer (CEO) of Greater China and North Asia, and CEO of retail banking and wealth management.

The bank's current global head of private banking and wealth management, Didier von Daeniken, will focus his time fully on running the private banking business from July 6. Having led both businesses since joining the bank in 2016, Mr von Daeniken has taken the private bank through a successful transformation, achieving three straight years of income growth. 

"In 2019, the private bank recorded strong double-digit income and asset under management growth. Mr von Daeniken's dedication to building the wealth management business has enabled the bank to grow its affluent business through supporting both the retail and private bank," said StanChart. 

