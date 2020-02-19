StanChart hires fintech Ripple's ex-executive

Kahina van Dyke was from blockchain-based enterprise payments company Ripple, where she was senior vice-president of business and corporate development.

STANDARD Chartered has appointed Kahina van Dyke as global head, digital channels and client data analytics at the bank’s corporate, commercial and institutional banking (CCIB) division. She will be based in Singapore.

In her new role, Ms van Dyke reports to chief executive of CCIB Simon Cooper, and is a member of the CCIB management team, the bank said in a press statement on Wednesday.

She was previously the global director of financial services and payments at Facebook, and also spent several years at Mastercard and Citigroup.

Mr Cooper said Ms van Dyke will spearhead a team to take the bank’s data analytics and channel capabilities to the next level.

Ms van Dyke said: "We will deepen and expand our leverage of digital technology and data analytics to deliver real economy impact to clients and communities around the world."