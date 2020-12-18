You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart issues electronic banker's guarantee to Nordic Group unit on Singapore's NTP

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 12:43 PM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

StanChart in HK - Reuters.jpg
StanChart said this digital process has eliminated processing errors and reduced the number of steps taken for a typical banker's guarantee application.
PHOTO: REUTERS

STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) has issued a banker's guarantee to its client Nordic Flow Control on Singapore's one-stop trade and logistics ecosystem, the Networked Trade Platform (NTP).

The bank did so through the NTP's service provider GUUD Finance's CamelONE Trade Finance portal, it said in a press statement on Friday.

Nordic Flow Control, a systems-integration solutions provider and a subsidiary of mainboard-listed Nordic Group, applied for a banker's guarantee to fulfil its contractual obligations to supply marine-engineering systems to a China-based shipyard.

In the process, Nordic Flow Control submitted supporting documents digitally on CamelONE, Singapore's first unified digital trade-finance portal backed by several banks.

The application was then transmitted electronically via a straight-through process to StanChart, which has integrated its systems with the NTP via an application programming interface (API).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

According to the bank, this digital process has eliminated processing errors and reduced the number of steps taken for a typical banker's guarantee application by as much as 70 per cent.

It also enhanced transparency by enabling applicants to track their applications and transaction status on a real-time basis, said StanChart. Every applicant's applications are also consolidated for ease of viewing.

StanChart is among the pioneer banks in the working group to support the development of the NTP initiative, which is spearheaded by authorities including the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Customs. On the NTP, supply-chain stakeholders are digitally connected, and their data is captured at source for subsequent re-use.

"This trade finance transaction for Nordic Flow Control demonstrates that the right banking partner can accelerate digital integration, enabling companies to save costs, increase efficiency, and enhance security," said Maisie Chong, StanChart's head of trade for Asean and Singapore.

"We continue to engage with clients to connect to the NTP and tap on its value-added services to streamline their operations," she added.

Nordic Group's chief financial officer Chia Meng Ru said the new capability of digitally submitting financing applications, as well as the necessary documents, has simplified the company's workflow "tremendously".

"Now, Nordic Group is able to access, handle and process multiple trade finance applications seamlessly, improving our productivity and efficiency," Ms Chia added.

StanChart has demonstrated the value of the CamelONE multi-bank portal and "the game-changing significance of API integration that enables straight-through processing in situ within banks' existing systems and workflow environments", according to Choo Wai Yee, director at the Networked Trade Platform Office.

GUUD Finance chief executive Desmond Loh noted that the CamelONE portal provides users with 24/7 access, updated status reports and simplier standardised forms.

In November this year, Singapore Customs launched a comprehensive electronic banker's guarantee programme on the NTP, for banks and traders to experience a fully paperless process, including when lodging, claiming and discharging banker's guarantees.

At the time, Singapore Customs said banks that had signed up for the programme included BNP Paribas, DBS, OCBC, SMBC and UOB.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 12:37 PM
Banking & Finance

AIA to extend free Covid-19 special coverage for customers, staff till mid-2021

AIA SINGAPORE will extend its free Covid-19 special coverage to the end of June 2021, it said in a press statement...

Dec 18, 2020 12:29 PM
Life & Culture

'Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

[LONDON] British actor Jeremy Bulloch who played infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars films...

Dec 18, 2020 12:00 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan says to examine steps to make policy framework sustainable

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan said on Friday it will begin examining steps to make its monetary easing framework more...

Dec 18, 2020 11:57 AM
Consumer

Pfizer applies for Covid-19 vaccine approval in Japan

[TOKYO] Drugmaker Pfizer said on Friday it had applied for approval in Japan of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is...

Dec 18, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

Australia imposes border curbs as Sydney virus cluster grows; Christmas travel chaos

[SYDNEY] Australian states and territories on Friday begun imposing border restrictions after 28 Covid-19 cases were...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Hi-P, GHY Culture & Media, SLB, Cromwell E-Reit

Hi-P International CEO makes voluntary unconditional general offer at S$2 per share

Europe: Shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism

World's richest banker made US$16b after a brush with death

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for