You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
BT EXCLUSIVE

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

The business should embrace offering clients quotations from a range of banks, it says
Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Didier von Daeniken says StanChart is open to options to scale up on its private-banking activity, but wants to focus on emerging among the top three private banks of choice for clients.

Singapore

SOME private banks are more open than others - and a top executive at Standard Chartered's private bank thinks the time has come for clients to demand more pricing transparency from private banks.

Speaking to The Business Times in an

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
3 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
4 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Thales launches Singapore digital centre

BT_20181130_LTCHARITY_3631376.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Life & Culture

Transparency key amid 'golden opportunity' for charities: Grace Fu

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening