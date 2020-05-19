StanChart pushes fresh tech strategy to target Indonesia's mass market

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
EVEN as Covid-19 inflicts pain on economies around the world, Standard Chartered continues to view Indonesia as a "strategically important", "high-potential" growth market.
It has plans to move beyond its traditional affluent client base to target the masses, Andrew Chia...
