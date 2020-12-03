You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart rolls out Singdollar sustainable fixed deposits

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Singapore

STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) on Wednesday announced the launch of its Singdollar sustainable time deposits - the first local currency sustainable deposit product that enables retail and private banking investors to get returns for their investments in sustainability.

The deposits reference loans and projects that the bank has made in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as Covid-19 healthcare, food security, renewable energy, access to water, and climate change adaptation.

It is similar to a typical fixed deposit where clients place a sum of money with the bank for a fixed period and will receive a fixed amount of interest at the end of the tenure.

With an initial deposit of S$5,000 and above, the interest paid per annum is 0.3 per cent for a tenure of 12 months, according to the StanChart website.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Singdollar sustainable time deposit follows its earlier US dollar sustainable deposits launched in Asia in October 2019 that allow both corporate and retail clients to access sustainable financing to support the SDGs.

According to StanChart's 2020 Sustainable Investing Review, nearly four in 10 investors in Singapore are considering allocating 5 to 15 per cent of their funds to sustainable investments over the next three years, with half of the affluent and high-net-worth segment interested or extremely interested in sustainable investing.

Even so, Patrick Lee, chief executive officer of StanChart Singapore, noted that there is a "massive shortfall" of US$25 trillion in financing globally each year.

"At Standard Chartered, we believe that emerging markets have the greatest opportunity to leapfrog to low-carbon technology, to transit to more sustainable business practices and create good sustainable jobs," he said. "This potential cannot be fulfilled when emerging markets are bearing the brunt of this financing shortfall."

Mr Lee added that the bank is curating more of such sustainable investing solutions that can deliver both financial performance as well as sustainability outcomes to meet customer needs.

To ensure that the deposits support the SDG themes as intended, the Singdollar sustainable time deposit is governed by the bank's Green and Sustainable Product Framework. The framework guides the development of green and sustainable products and governs the use of proceeds.

The framework was developed by StanChart, with the support of Sustainalytics, a provider of ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) research and ratings for investors, financial institutions and corporate clients.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MAS nudges financial firms on local high-tech skills transfers

Barings to set up South-east Asia hub in Singapore

Defaults set to continue as Beijing pledges to end fraud in bond market

Treasury yield spike risks sparking domino effect

DBS, StanChart slash savings rates further

Singapore banks boost support for micro businesses

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 05:50 AM
EU-Singapore FTA
Hub Projects

The EUSFTA at a glance

The European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EUSFTA) builds upon and strengthens the close trade and...

Dec 3, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Government to be prudent, focus on emerging stronger from Covid-19: Indranee

[SINGAPORE] As Singapore heads into the new year with a record Budget deficit, the government will have to be...

Dec 3, 2020 12:01 AM
Consumer

Moderna CEO expects emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's Dec 17 meet

[MASSACHUSETTS] Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the US...

Dec 2, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

Arcadia owner Christina Green brings forward pension fund payment

[LONDON] Christina Green, the ultimate owner of the Arcadia fashion group that has collapsed into administration,...

Dec 2, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

Travel giant TUI gets third German bailout in US$2.2b deal

[BERLIN] TUI, the world's biggest tour operator, will receive US$2.2 billion in bailout funds after securing a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Credit Bureau Asia's IPO 60.8 times subscribed

Broker's take: Singtel is Maybank KE's top telco pick on valuation grounds

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for