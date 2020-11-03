You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore awarded global certification for gender equality

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 12:27 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

file6ue83ildrdv1jdni74os.jpg
Standard Chartered Singapore has been awarded the economic dividends for gender equality (EDGE) certification, a global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

STANDARD Chartered Singapore has been awarded the economic dividends for gender equality (EDGE) certification, a global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the bank said it is the first financial institution in Singapore to be certified. The EDGE standard ensures that certified companies have a structured and systematic approach to measure, track, and close the corporate gender gap by looking at both quantitative and qualitative indicators.

As part of an independent validation process where 3,000 employees in Singapore participated in a survey, StanChart was acknowledged for global best practices, including a robust framework of effective policies and practices around equal pay for equivalent work, recruitment and promotion.

Currently, women make up 45 per cent of StanChart's total workforce in Singapore, 35 per cent of the management team and 31 per cent of senior positions.

The bank said increasing the representation of women in senior management is a key focus globally. Female representation on the global board has increased from 23 per cent in 2016 to 31 per cent currently. This will grow to 36 per cent from Jan 1, 2021, following the bank's recent announcement of a fifth female independent non-executive director joining the board next year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Internal targets for gender diversity in StanChart's senior management teams were set for women to occupy 35 per cent of the bank's top four levels of management by 2025.

Some initiatives to advance gender equality within the bank include "awareness training" for leaders to address unconscious biases and ensure all employees are given equal opportunities to grow. Globally, over 97.5 per cent of managers have completed this training, according to StanChart.

StanChart Singapore's female employees are also entitled to 20 weeks of fully-paid maternity and adoption leave, regardless of length of service. This is more than the 16 weeks of paid maternity leave or four weeks of adoption leave mandated by the Ministry of Manpower. New fathers are also allowed two weeks of paid paternity and adoption leave.

"While more can be done to advance the diversity and inclusion agenda, global recognition like (the EDGE certification) is testament to the good progress we are making," said StanChart Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee.

From 2021, employees will also be allowed to work flexibly based on formal agreements to work from home, work from office or a hybrid arrangement, subject to the nature of their roles and managers' approval. This would help employees meet their personal and professional goals best suited to their lifestyle and commitments, said the bank.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Julius Baer CEO expects M&A restrictions to be lifted next year, open to big acquisitions

BNP Paribas' profit drops less than feared in Q3

Beijing puts Ant on a shorter leash

Tired of Trump, Deutsche Bank wants out but sees no good options: sources

China issues draft rules to regulate online micro-lending business

Singapore will stop issuing S$1,000 notes next year to curb money laundering risks

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 03:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Julius Baer CEO expects M&A restrictions to be lifted next year, open to big acquisitions

[ZURICH] Julius Baer chief executive officer Phillipp Rickenbacher expects restrictions imposed by Switzerland's...

Nov 3, 2020 03:28 PM
Consumer

Jewellery maker Pandora warns new lockdowns may hurt peak season sales

[COPENHAGEN] Danish jewellery-maker Pandora on Tuesday posted a decline of 8 per cent in third-quarter sales and...

Nov 3, 2020 03:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

7-Eleven parent to sell up to 300 petrol stations after buying Speedway: sources

[BOSTON] Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co, parent of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, is aiming to sell as...

Nov 3, 2020 03:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

A VICTORY by Democratic candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in the US election will be seen as positive...

Nov 3, 2020 03:07 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Aramco Q3 profit slumps 44.6% as pandemic chokes demand

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco on Tuesday reported a 44.6 per cent drop in third-quarter net profit,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STI jumps 1.4% on Tuesday afternoon as investors eye US election results

Biden leads Trump narrowly in Florida on eve of election: Reuters/Ipsos

Hungry hogs spark a green fuel rethink by Chinese energy giant

Gold inches lower as investors await US election outcome

Looking for job advice? Try TikTok

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for