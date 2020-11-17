StanChart Singapore CEO to oversee some Asean markets in new organisation structure

STANDARD Chartered Bank Singapore chief executive officer Patrick Lee will be responsible for more markets in his new appointment as Cluster CEO for the Singapore and Asean markets (Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and representative offices) from Jan 1, 2021.

This is part of StanChart's new Asia region structure, which groups key markets in seven clusters. Covering other Asean markets is Andrew Chia, cluster CEO for Indonesia and Asean markets (Australia, Brunei and the Philippines).

In September, StanChart announced its updated organisation structure, including the combination of the Asean and South Asia region and Greater China and North Asia region into a single "Asia" region to be led by Ben Hung, who is now regional CEO for Greater China and North Asia.

On Tuesday, besides the Asia region, StanChart also announced the structure and key roles for its new Consumer, Private and Business Banking business.

This is to be led by Judy Hsu, currently regional CEO for Asean and South Asia. It will be organised around two client groups - personal and business banking, and private and priority banking - and two regions, namely Asia, and Africa, the Middle East and Europe.