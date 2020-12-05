You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
PREMIUM
DIGITAL BANKS

StanChart Singapore mulls digital-only bank under 'rooted foreign bank' framework

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

nz_StanChart_051220.jpg
Stanchart Singapore on Friday told The Business Times it is exploring an additional banking licence under the Significantly Rooted Foreign Bank (SRFB) framework in Singapore.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

STANCHART Singapore on Friday told The Business Times it is exploring an additional banking licence under the Significantly Rooted Foreign Bank (SRFB) framework in Singapore.

In doing so, it would build something similar to its digital banking outfit, MOX, in Hong Kong,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 4, 2020 11:31 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Dec 4, 2020 11:06 PM
Garage

Gaming startup mod.io raises US$4m from Sequoia's Surge

MOD.IO, a content service for gaming studios, has raised US$4 million in seed capital led by led by Sequoia Capital...

Dec 4, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Ikea announces second India store

[MUMBAI] Ikea said on Friday it will open its second Indian store on December 18, seeking to woo the nation's...

Dec 4, 2020 10:59 PM
Life & Culture

Indian jeweller's 12,638-diamond ring sets world record

[NEW DELHI] An elaborate floral-shaped ring sporting 12,638 tiny diamonds has earned a place in the Guinness World...

Dec 4, 2020 10:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Mystery surrounds US$7b outflow from Vanguard S&P 500 fund

[NEW YORK] A record outflow from one of Vanguard Group's biggest exchange-traded funds is stirring speculation over...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Grab-Singtel, Sea selected for digital full bank licences

Singapore welcomes four digital banks with Grab-Singtel, Sea nabbing coveted full-bank licences

Ant Group, Greenland-linked consortium selected for digital wholesale bank licences

Grab-Singtel digital bank to add 200 local staff by end-2021

Who will be Singapore's next digital banks?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for