StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO

STANDARD Chartered Bank has appointed veteran banker Patrick Lee as chief executive officer of the bank in Singapore, it said on Monday.

Mr Lee joined Standard Chartered in 2012 and his most recent position was head of global banking, Singapore, for which he will remain responsible until a successor is announced.

The 46-year-old will be based in Singapore and will report to Judy Hsu, regional CEO, Asean and South Asia. Ms Hsu will hand over her Singapore CEO responsibilities to Mr Lee. The appointment is still subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Lee has 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including corporate and investment banking, and has worked in Singapore, Hong Kong and London.

In a media statement, Ms Hsu said: "We are very pleased with the appointment of Patrick as the CEO of the Singapore franchise. He has vast experience in banking and in managing local and regional businesses and has been a key member of our country management team since he joined the bank in 2012.

"With his in-depth knowledge of our franchise, and strong track record in developing high performance teams, we are confident that Patrick will effectively lead our team in Singapore as we focus on our next phase of growth.”

Ms Hsu added that the bank remains "highly committed to Singapore, which has been a core market for Standard Chartered".

"This is where all our global businesses operate, and is a strong talent base for our business. We continue to leverage Singapore as an international financial centre and a gateway to Asia."