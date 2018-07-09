You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 12:58 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

20180702_0234_MWP_HIGHRES.jpg
Standard Chartered Bank has appointed veteran banker Patrick Lee as chief executive officer of the bank in Singapore, subject to regulatory approval.
PHOTO: STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

STANDARD Chartered Bank has appointed veteran banker Patrick Lee as chief executive officer of the bank in Singapore, it said on Monday.

Mr Lee joined Standard Chartered in 2012 and his most recent position was head of global banking, Singapore, for which he will remain responsible until a successor is announced.

The 46-year-old will be based in Singapore and will report to Judy Hsu, regional CEO, Asean and South Asia. Ms Hsu will hand over her Singapore CEO responsibilities to Mr Lee. The appointment is still subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Lee has 25 years of experience in the banking industry, including corporate and investment banking, and has worked in Singapore, Hong Kong and London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a media statement, Ms Hsu said: "We are very pleased with the appointment of Patrick as the CEO of the Singapore franchise. He has vast experience in banking and in managing local and regional businesses and has been a key member of our country management team since he joined the bank in 2012.

"With his in-depth knowledge of our franchise, and strong track record in developing high performance teams, we are confident that Patrick will effectively lead our team in Singapore as we focus on our next phase of growth.”

Ms Hsu added that the bank remains "highly committed to Singapore, which has been a core market for Standard Chartered".

"This is where all our global businesses operate, and is a strong talent base for our business. We continue to leverage Singapore as an international financial centre and a gateway to Asia."

Banking & Finance

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

Donors raise nearly RM500,000 to help ex-Malaysian PM Najib settle bail

Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong

Lose-lose for investors, banks as Japanese bonds go unsold

China June FX reserves unexpectedly rise to US$3.112t

BOJ's Kuroda expresses resolve to keep ultra-easy monetary policy

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
2 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
3 Property stocks in deep freeze after cooling measures
4 No rationale for tough cooling measures: Redas
5 Trade tensions, rising interest rates 'likely triggered property tightening'
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc70xjobjnfqcj6s1vixq_doc6x9ov809xoh1mkv6v66l.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's

BP_CDL_090718_66.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC downgrades CDL to 'hold'; cuts fair value to S$9.59

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has already spent S$250m on HSR project; to lay out S$40m more by December: Khaw Boon Wan in Parliament

Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Vision for Jurong Lake District unchanged regardless of HSR outcome: Lawrence Wong in Parliament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening