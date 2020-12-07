You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

StanChart, UnionBank complete Philippines blockchain-enabled bond issuance

Mon, Dec 07, 2020 - 3:12 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

STANDARD Chartered (StanChart) and the Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) have completed a proof of concept for the issuance of a retail bond on a digital platform leveraging blockchain technology for bond tokenisation.

The three and 5.25-year dual issuance totalling nine billion pesos (S$249.8 million) was mirrored on a platform co-created by UnionBank and SC Ventures, the innovation and ventures arm of StanChart, the bank said in a press statement on Monday.

Orders received were tokenised and stayed within existing retail bond guidelines. The tokens issued mirrored the traditional transaction but were not allocated directly to investors, StanChart said. SC Ventures built the bond tokenisation platform.

The Philippines' Securities and Exchange Commission commissioner Ephyro Luis Amatong said the results of the parallel run could provide a measure of the efficiency and effectiveness of tokenisation and use of distributed ledger technology. However, such a program would need approval by the commission before full implementation, he said.

Aaron Gwak, StanChart's head of capital markets, Asean, said: "The bond infrastructure around the world has been designed primarily for institutional investors and involves a number of intermediaries to buy and subsequently trade bonds, making it less accessible to retail investors."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

To an average investor, providing direct access to issuers is critical in allowing them to reap the full benefits of their investment, he added.

Jose Emmanuel Hilado, UnionBank's executive vice-president and chief finance officer, said: "The marriage of a digital order-taking platform and backend infrastructure driven by tokens is the future of retail bonds. We are keen to see the day when investors can buy and sell bonds, even on the secondary markets at a click of a button on their phones."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 7, 2020 03:06 PM
Consumer

Flush with cash, Chinese hog producer builds world's largest pig farm

[NANYANG, China] Behind the walls of a hulking industrial compound in rural China, top pig producer Muyuan Foods is...

Dec 7, 2020 02:59 PM
Consumer

The super-rich are buying luxury online like never before

[NEW YORK] Mass market retailers aren't the only ones betting on a banner online holiday sales season.

Dec 7, 2020 02:52 PM
Garage

Airbnb streamlines fees as it tilts toward biggest hosts

[SAN FRANCISCO] Airbnb is requiring most professional hosts outside North America to include all service fees in the...

Dec 7, 2020 02:31 PM
Government & Economy

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine candidate

[BENGALURU] Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, has sought emergency use...

Dec 7, 2020 02:23 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks erased early gains and closed lower on Monday as investors locked in profits following a recent...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: Singtel, Sea jump after digital-bank win; iFast, Razer sink

PropNex appoints ex-Huttons Asia CEO as strategy and development officer

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, Keppel, Sabana Reit, iFast, Japfa

More power to you: Singapore cracks a world's first in democratising finance

Singapore banks on watch over Chinese SOE exposure, say analysts

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for