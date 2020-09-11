StanChart's Judy Hsu to head new global business unit

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
STANDARD Chartered veteran Judy Hsu will be moved to a global role from Jan 1, 2021. She will take charge of a new consumer, private and business banking (CPBB) business under a slew of changes in the bank's organisation structure.
The CPBB business is a combination of...
