Stock manipulators, beware the MAS AI arsenal

Tue, Sep 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Market manipulation syndicates have become more complex - but the same can be said for the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) enforcement team.
MARKET manipulation syndicates have become more complex - but the same can be said for the Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) enforcement team.

Surveillance officers are using machine-learning algorithms and other data-analysis tools to spot manipulative trading

