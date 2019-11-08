You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Strong opportunities for fintech in emerging, developed Asia markets: Fitch Solutions

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 1:15 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THERE are still strong opportunities for existing and new financial technology (fintech) players to enter both developed and emerging markets across Asia, said Fitch Solutions Macro Research in its latest Asia fintech report.

It said the fintech sector in Asia is driven by substantial venture capital funding, and supported by consistent expansion of advanced mobile broadband, proactive financial regulators and a private sector that's keen to expand fintech services.

"The diverse landscape across Asia with differing market maturities present a wide range of opportunities for fintech companies and investors," said Fitch Solutions. "The biggest draw of the region, undoubtedly, is its massive population; Asia will be home to over 54 per cent of the global population of 7.71 billion by the end of 2019, generating aggregate GDP (gross domestic product) of US$30 trillion annually."

In developed markets such as Singapore's, the focus is on peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, wealth management, microfinancing and cryptocurrencies, said the report. This is in part due to a saturated payments market and the traditional banking system being able to meet most, if not all banking needs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In these markets, fintech companies have to resort to offering extensive discounts and rewards to motivate use of their services, said Fitch Solutions.

SEE ALSO

Trade spat means Asian export economies are in for a rough ride, Fitch Solutions warns

This contrasts with emerging markets, where mobile money and e-payments have been the most popular fintech segments due to fragmented payment platforms and the lack of a unified, national-level interbank payment system into which fintechs would need to connect their platforms.

In such markets - which include Bangladesh and Pakistan - telecom operators dominate the payments segment by offering basic USSD-based (unstructured supplementary service data) remittance services using prepaid talk-time.

Investors also play a key role, with a substantial number of high growth fintech firms owned by a handful of investors such as Ant Financial, Sequoia Capital, Softbank and Tencent.

The vast amount of funding from them causes a distortion in the market, and can tilt the balance of power toward the company that the fund backs, said the report.

Asian fintech companies raised US$22.7 billion in funding in 2018, accounting for 57 per cent of the a US$39.6 billion global total, according to CB Insights data.

Increased fintech regulation has also involved more data and privacy laws, and Fitch Solutions noted industry players will need to ramp up cybersecurity investments to protect sensitive customer data.

Lastly, it said Asia has a high interest in cryptocurrencies, with the Japanese yen and Korean won consistently ranking second and third in most traded national currencies for bitcoin.

However, financial regulators have been quick to regulate digital currencies, with Asian central banks having issued warnings to retail investors, and banning the use of crypto-based assets as legal tender in a bid to stop money laundering, it said.

Banking & Finance

All-in-one Singapore payment platform launched by fintech startup Rapyd

Digital life insurance calculator launched for consumers to gauge protection needs

KKR's new Asia-focused fund targets record US$15b in 2020: sources

Singapore and Shanghai now threaten Hong Kong's status as financial hub

Singapore wants to become an Asian hub for digital banks: MAS

Italy raises doubts over banking 'breakthrough' by Germany

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 12:57 PM
Banking & Finance

All-in-one Singapore payment platform launched by fintech startup Rapyd

MAJOR payment methods in Singapore are now accessible via an all-in-one platform created by Rapyd.

Nov 8, 2019 12:56 PM
Transport

Lion Air finds cracks in two Boeing 737 NGs with fewer flights than FAA safety directive

[JAKARTA] Lion Air has found structural cracks in two Boeing 737 NG planes with fewer flights than a US Federal...

Nov 8, 2019 12:33 PM
Garage

Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator launches incubator, to invest in startups

TEMASEK Lifesciences Accelerator (TLA) has launched a life sciences startup programme to incubate over 30 startups...

Nov 8, 2019 11:44 AM
Garage

Working individuals to have shot at entrepreneurship through Antler-NUS tie-up

INDIVIDUALS bitten by the entrepreneurship bug can soon pursue their ventures while keeping their current jobs,...

Nov 8, 2019 11:44 AM
Government & Economy

Japan seizes record 400kg of cocaine at port

[TOKYO] Japanese authorities have seized a record-breaking 400kg of cocaine worth an estimated US$73 million in a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly