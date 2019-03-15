You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Swedbank may have handled over 95b kronor in suspect flows

Fri, Mar 15, 2019 - 4:31 PM

[STOCKHOLM]  Sweden's oldest bank may have handled considerably more in suspicious transactions tied to the Danske Bank money laundering scandal than first reported.

Swedbank, which dominates financial markets in the Baltic region, was allegedly used for about 95 billion kronor (S$13.9 billion) in questionable transactions, according to Sweden's main television broadcaster, SVT, which cited an internal review carried out by the bank last year. The amount is more than double the level of suspicious flows reported by SVT less than a month ago.

It's not the first time that allegations of money laundering against a big Nordic bank have swelled. Danske Bank, which is being investigated by the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, acknowledged last year that much of about US$230 billion that flowed through a tiny Estonian unit was suspicious in origin. That scandal started with reports of just US$200 million in questionable flows.

In a statement to the stock exchange on Friday, Swedbank said it "takes its responsibilities to prevent and detect money laundering very seriously".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank said the numbers mentioned in the SVT report is the total number of all transactions that emerged when Swedbank assessed flows between Danske Bank and Swedbank in 2007-2015 based on a number of risk indicators. The review, initiated by the bank in the wake of the Danske scandal, included some 2,000 customers. Swedbank said it's not a given that all the transactions were suspicious in nature.

"In many cases, there was no need to act further, but in some cases we proceeded with, among other things, reports to the finance police," it said.

"As we have repeated many times, we act on different signals," Swedbank chief executive officer Birgitte Bonnesen said in the statement. "Therefore, it was natural for us to act when the disclosures about Danske Bank came out on the market. That was the background to our analysis."

In October, Ms Bonnesen repeatedly assured the public that there were no indications of any suspicious flows at Swedbank tying the bank to the Danske scandal in Estonia. After SVT in February claimed about 50 customers at Swedbank transferred some 40 billion kronor in suspicious funds between Swedbank and Danske from 2007 to 2015, she was forced to backtrack.

Swedbank has 900,000 private and 130,000 corporate customers in Estonia, where it has a market share of some 50 per cent. On Friday, the bank said that of the millions of transactions Swedbank's Estonian customers made every day last year, it received an average of 80 warning signs daily. After doing in-depth analyses of those transactions, Swedbank made about four notifications per day to the Estonian finance police.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Japan to prod regional banks to boost profitability with new rules

BOJ keeps policy steady, cuts view on exports and output

Mt Gox founder handed 2½-year suspended sentence

AIA Singapore posts higher full-year operating profit; value of new business up 18%

Hong Kong seen spending billions more to defend currency peg

Dark clouds loom for Asia-Pac private equity even as deal value hits new high

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150319_1.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Garage

Singapore corporate venture capital players stay upbeat

lwx_HDB_150319_4.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

PropNex calls for revisions in cooling measures

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Datapulse gets shareholders' nod to move into hotel investments

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 Singapore's first bitcoin trial: Quoine exchange found liable for reversing B2C2's trades
3 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
4 Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Oxley call for trading halts pending announcements
5 Thomson Medical names new CFO; appoints Peter Lim's son as director

Must Read

lwx_keppel_150319_32.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust ups equity fundraising to S$500.8m on strong demand

singapore condos.jpg
Mar 15, 2019
Real Estate

New private home sales up 18.5% y-o-y in February

Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley up 3% after S$1.03b offer for Chevron House

Neo Group’s new high-tech headquarters and catering hub
Mar 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Neo Group breaks ground on new high-tech HQ, to lease space to F&B startups

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening