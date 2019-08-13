You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
OPINION

Swiss bank accounts aren't as great as they used to be

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190813_UVSWISS_3860643.jpg
UBS will charge its Swiss clients a yearly fee of 0.6 per cent for deposits above 500,000 euros, and Credit Suisse will impose a 0.4 per cent charge on accounts of more than 1 million euros.
PHOTO: REUTERS

WOULD you pay a bank for the privilege of holding your money? This is a question that wealthy savers are having to ask themselves as lenders start passing negative interest rates onto their biggest account holders. The Swiss banks UBS Group AG and Credit Suisse AG are in the vanguard of these moves, as you might expect given their focus on rich customers.

This practice may be unusual, but these are strange economic times. Central bankers shouldn't let such moves stop them from pursuing whatever monetary policy they see fit; and they should ignore fears that negative rates may amount to a form of expropriation from savers.

It's nearly a decade since monetary authorities across Europe started experimenting with negative rates. After a short-lived experiment by Sweden's Riksbank, in July 2012 Denmark's Nationalbank started charging lenders 0.2 per cent for some of the cash parked in its deposit facility to defend the peg between the krone and the euro. 

Others soon copied it as a way to stimulate their economies. Since lenders know they have to pay for holding money above a certain threshold with the central bank, they will prefer do something more useful with it, for example by lending it to companies. (Or that's how the theory goes - the reality has been rather more mixed on how far this has changed the behaviour of banks).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The European Central Bank has been the negative rate champion. It cut its deposit rate to -0.1 per cent in June 2014, before lowering it again three more times in the next two years. The ECB may trim it again in September from -0.4 per cent as it struggles once more with a weakening euro zone economy. Other monetary authorities, including Switzerland and Sweden, also have negative rates.

Initially, lenders preferred to take a hit on their profits rather than passing on the central bank's charges to their customers.

This is changing. UBS says it will charge its Swiss clients a yearly fee of 0.6 per cent for deposits above 500,000 euros (S$776,350), down from an earlier limit of 1 million euros. Credit Suisse will impose a 0.4 per cent charge on accounts of more than 1 million euros.

Julius Baer Group Ltd., Switzerland's third-largest wealth manager, is passing on negative rates on a case-by-case basis.

This has prompted calls for the ECB to rethink its policy because it's too harsh on savers. Such criticism is bizarre. Central bank macroeconomic management has always created winners and losers. When interest rates are much higher than inflation, it's borrowers who pay the price while savers rejoice.

It simply isn't right to think that those who put money aside are more deserving than those who take on debt. People can borrow to invest in education or in a new piece of equipment. These are estimable actions, both for the individual who pursues them and for the economy as a whole.

It's ironic too that after years of monetary easing being blamed (often unfairly) for fostering inequality by inflating asset prices, central banks are being asked to change course because they're hurting rich people. Wealthy individuals have options if they don't want to pay their bank a fee: They can split their money across multiple banks, change wealth managers, or put their cash to more productive use. The latter behaviour is precisely what central banks are trying to encourage.

After many years of unorthodox monetary policy and with inflation in the euro zone still nowhere near its target, it's fair to ask how effective negative rates can be. Central banks should also be mindful of the side effects, including on financial stability. But rich savers having to pay a fee is no reason to change course. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

China's PBOC says own cryptocurrency 'close' to release

Power-hungry phone companies dial into surging green bonds

Australian dollar bears look to jobs data to lock in rate cut

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BT_20190812_CCTOPLINE13_3860372.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sinostar PEC raises the innovation bar

Must Read

BP_CBD_120819_1.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms report poorer Q2 results, glum for H2: BT-SUSS survey

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_120819_2.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally on Aug 18

BT_20190812_ABEV13_3860352.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Transport

Charging power still a chicken-and-egg gripe for electric fleets

BP_Opec_120819_3.jpg
Aug 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Oil prices to hinge on Opec cutting production

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly