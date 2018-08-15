You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Swiss National Bank's Zurbruegg says franc rise justifies loose policy

Wed, Aug 15, 2018 - 6:25 PM

[ZURICH] The Swiss franc's surge in the wake of Turkish economic upheaval justifies the Swiss National Bank's ultra-loose monetary stance, SNB vice chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said on Wednesday.

The Swiss franc has appreciated to its highest level this year against the euro as safe-haven flows channelled into the currency amid rising political and economic risks in Europe.

"The developments in recent days have shown that the currency markets remain fragile, and can lead to safe-haven flows into the Swiss franc," Mr Zurbruegg said at an event in Zurich to unveil the central bank's new 200 franc note.

The situation meant the central bank's policy of charging negative interest rates and intervening on currency markets when needed remained necessary, Mr Zurbruegg said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Concerns that Turkey's economic troubles could infect European banks and fears that Italy's upcoming budget could destabilise its finances and threaten its membership of the euro have weakened the single currency.

As a result the franc has gained nearly 4 per cent in the last month to breach the 1.13 level versus the euro, a long way from the 1.20 level it briefly weakened to in April.

This could prompt the SNB to become more vocal in talking down the franc, changing its description of the currency from "highly valued" back to "significantly overvalued" when it gives its next monetary assessment on Sept 20.

Analysts reckon the franc's rise - which threatens Switzerland's export-reliant economy by making the country's products more expensive - would boost chances of the SNB's relaunching currency market interventions which analysts say it has paused since July 2017.

"Before all this came along, we thought the franc would remain around the 1.15 area, and would have expected it to weaken slowly next year after the European Central Bank starts to normalise its policy," said Antje Praefcke, a currency analyst at Commerzbank.

"However, now if the franc was to drop much further to the 1.10 level the SNB is going to get more nervous and might intervene in the market," she said. "I think they are a bit more nervous than before."

Maxime Botteron, an analyst at Credit Suisse, also said the probability of SNB interventions would rise if the currency reached the 1.10 level.

But Peter Rosenstreich, a currency strategist at Swissquote Bank, thought the SNB would instead wait for the franc to weaken before embarking on currency interventions to add momentum to its devaluation.

"The SNB prides itself on its currency toolbox, but it would be remiss to try to get in front of this little tsunami," he said.

By waiting for the franc to weaken the SNB "would have the market on their side, and a little money in the market would go a long way rather than fighting buyers," he said.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Australia's Commonwealth Bank tells inquiry of more fees charged to the dead, weak controls

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

Credit Suisse Asia corporate communications head Sheel Kohli leaving: sources

Top Indonesia manager sees more losses after US$27b rout

US finalises US$4.9b fine on RBS for financial crisis conduct

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

Editor's Choice

Steph DSC01957.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing

nz-cyber-020818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Technology

Cyber arms race looms as digital connectivity takes hold

BT_20180815_AGNOBLE15_3531745.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble reports US$128m loss for Q2 ahead of pivotal shareholder meeting

Most Read

1 From Morgan Stanley intern to COO for South-east Asia investment banking in just 7 years
2 Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m
3 Borrowers feel rate hike pinch as banks step up mortgage repricing
4 Singapore home prices won't pop without migrants
5 PayNow Corporate launched today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-privatehousing01.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Real Estate

New cooling measures fuel July surge in Singapore private home sales

bankfile.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' loans growth outlook cut on property curbs, trade tensions

nz-thaibev-150818.jpg
Aug 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev hits 2.5-year intraday low after disappointing Q3 results

Aug 15, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, Noble, mm2 Asia, Ayondo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening