You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Swiss regulator orders independent probe of Credit Suisse spying scandal

Sat, Dec 21, 2019 - 12:54 PM

nz_CreditSuisse _211247.jpg
Switzerland's market watchdog said Friday it ordered an independent investigation into Credit Suisse's decision to spy on a star banker who jumped ship to competitor UBS.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] Switzerland's market watchdog said Friday it ordered an independent investigation into Credit Suisse's decision to spy on a star banker who jumped ship to competitor UBS.

Credit Suisse has already concluded an internal probe, resulting in the resignation in October of its chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee, who assumed full responsibility for the debacle.

Market watchdog FINMA said it was "appointing an independent auditor to investigate Credit Suisse in the context of observation activities."

The regulator said it had already investigated the matter which "raise various compliance issues."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Credit Suisse probe found no indication the bank's chief executive Tidjane Thiam was involved in the decision to have the former head of the wealth management unit, Iqbal Khan, tailed.

SEE ALSO

Stay nimble, flexible in late cycle rebound

Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank after UBS, also said there was no evidence that Mr Thiam was even aware of the decision before the scandal erupted on Sept 18.

Swiss media on that day revealed that Credit Suisse had ordered surveillance of Mr Khan, a star banker in Swiss financial circles, over fears he was preparing to poach employees and clients and entice them to follow him to his new employer.

The revelation came after Mr Khan confronted the private investigators tailing him, leading to a fight in the heart of Zurich. Mr Khan pressed charges.

The FINMA said Friday that its "ongoing investigations of this matter will now be stepped up with the help of an independent auditor."

"This investigator will clarify the relevant corporate governance questions, particularly in relation to the observation activities, the handling of information in this context and the use of electronic communications," a statement said.

It said it would not provide further comment until the investigation was concluded, something it said would typically take several months.

AFP

Banking & Finance

The value of risk-based rebalancing

End of the decade: Time to gauge investment trends

Misrepresenting financial products

Ant Financial takes stake in Vietnam e-wallet eMonkey: sources

Bankers predict more big Asia IPOs after best quarter since 2010

BlackRock, Temasek in talks on joint venture in China

BREAKING

Dec 21, 2019 12:47 PM
Government & Economy

US builds full-fledged force for future space wars

[WASHINGTON] The United States met a mounting 21st century strategic challenge from Russia and China Friday with the...

Dec 21, 2019 12:08 PM
Technology

Alphabet's Pichai gets US$240m in performance-based stock awards

[BENGALURU] Alphabet's newly instated chief executive officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty US$240 million in...

Dec 21, 2019 11:57 AM
Consumer

Amazon to raise US fulfilment fees 3% for merchants next year

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon.com plans to raise the fees it charges merchants for warehousing and shipping their goods in...

Dec 21, 2019 11:18 AM
Consumer

Canadian drug distributors say no to Trump import plan

[TORONTO] Many of Canada's drug suppliers cannot, or will not, agree to ship cheaper prescription medicines into the...

Dec 21, 2019 10:48 AM
Life & Culture

Star Wars instalment battles to US$40m domestic opening night

[LOS ANGELES] The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected US$40 million in US and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly