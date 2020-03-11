You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Taiwan readies plans to stabilise stock market

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 9:58 AM

rk_Taiwanstocks_110320.jpg
Taiwan stocks advanced 0.4 per cent on Wednesday morning, but are down about 8 per cent so far this year.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's financial authority said on Wednesday it has readied plans to stabilise the island's stock market amid worries that a coronavirus outbreak could increase market volatility and destabilise the financial system.

The head of the Financial Supervisory Commission, Wellington Koo, told reporters in Taipei that it has not as yet seen the need to implement the plans.

Taiwan stocks advanced 0.4 per cent on Wednesday morning, but are down about 8 per cent so far this year.

On Monday, as global stocks crashed due to an oil price war and fears over the spreading epidemic, foreign investors sold NT$54.6 billion (S$2.53 billion) of Taiwan stocks - the largest single day outflow since the 2008 financial crisis.

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 10:14 AM
Government & Economy

Australia unveils A$2.4b health package to combat coronavirus

[SYDNEY] Australia announced a A$2.4 billion (S$2.17 billion) health package on Wednesday that proposes setting up...

Mar 11, 2020 10:11 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as investors worry over stimulus

[BENGALURU] Australian shares dropped nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday as investors worried that the impending...

Mar 11, 2020 10:05 AM
Life & Culture

Olympic flame lighting ceremony to be held under virus lockdown

[OLYMPIA, Greece] Coronavirus fears and a local outbreak of the deadly disease are forcing authorities to take...

Mar 11, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad

[BEIJING] China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of...

Mar 11, 2020 09:59 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 242 new novel coronavirus cases, total at 7,755

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 242 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the country's total infections...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.