You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Taiwan's central bank to stabilise forex market after Fed cuts rates

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 9:48 AM

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's central bank will act to stabilise the foreign exchange market after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a bank official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We don't know how powerful this will be," said the central bank official, speaking on condition of anonymity, referring to the impact of the US decision on Taiwan's foreign exchange market.

The Taiwan dollar strengthened against the US dollar more than 0.7 per cent on Wednesday morning.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

SoftBank CEO hosts 'pre-IPO summit' in New York as he courts investors

Hong Kong cuts base rate following Fed's emergency move

World Bank unveils US$12b aid package to combat coronavirus

Facebook to scale back on its Libra plans: The Information

IMF, World Bank to hold April meetings in 'virutal format'

Federal Reserve leads charge against economic hit from coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 09:50 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall as Federal Reserve rate cut fails to rein in virus fears; New Zealand slips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell on Wednesday as investors fled to the safety of bonds on fears that the US...

Mar 4, 2020 09:48 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 516 new cases of Covid-19, brings total to 5,328

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 516 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after a record spike in infections...

Mar 4, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall as Fed cut fails to quell jitters; STI down 0.2% at open

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Wednesday tracking Wall Street losses overnight, even as the US central bank cut...

Mar 4, 2020 09:37 AM
Government & Economy

Australian economic growth picks up but outlook cloudy on virus fears

[SYDNEY] Australia's economy expanded by more than expected last quarter, erasing the risk of a recession even as as...

Mar 4, 2020 09:18 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 1.6...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.