You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Temasek-backed Pine Labs said to weigh bid for part of Wirecard's Asia business

Fri, Jul 03, 2020 - 3:07 PM

rk_wirecard_030720.jpg
Pine Labs, the Indian payments company backed by Sequoia Capital and Mastercard, is considering a bid for fallen fintech star Wirecard's businesses in South-east Asia and India, according to people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Pine Labs, the Indian payments company backed by Sequoia Capital and Mastercard, is considering a bid for fallen fintech star Wirecard's businesses in South-east Asia and India, according to people familiar with the matter.

A potential bid is still at an exploratory stage, as there's no information available yet on the valuation and finances of Wirecard's Asian operations, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential. There's no certainty that Pine Labs will proceed with a formal bid, the people added.

The sale of Wirecard's businesses will be clouded by ongoing probes into its operations after the German payments firm was forced into insolvency by an accounting scandal. Wirecard said last month that almost two billion euros (S$3.14 billion) it previously reported as cash probably never existed.

However, several Wirecard's subsidiaries - including those in Asia - weren't part of the insolvency filing. The firm's administrators have said the assets are attracting interest from many global investors and a sale process involving investment banks is on the way.

Pine Labs is potentially interested in Wirecard's regional point-of-sale business, which handles merchants' payments transactions, one of the people said. That is Pine Labs' core business in India, and any acquisition of Wirecard assets would allow it to expand those operations further in South-east Asia, the person added.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard scandal puts audit firms, not fintechs, in hot seat

Pine Labs chief executive officer Amrish Rau declined to comment in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg News.

Singapore is home to Wirecard's Asia-Pacific headquarters and the company has been expanding aggressively in the region, which accounted for almost 45 per cent of the group's reported revenue in 2018, second only to Europe. In the city state, the fintech firm is facing probes by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the local accounting authority and the police's financial crime unit.

Pine Labs, founded by Lokvir Kapoor, processes US$30 billion of payments a year and serves some 140,000 merchants via 450,000 network points, according to the company's website.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China inches closer to merging top two brokers in shakeup

Corporate debt defaults spike in Jan-May this year, exceeding 2019 total: Fitch Ratings

HSBC pledges more investments in China as tension escalates

DBS, Schroders launch multi-asset fund for retirement income planning

ARA Venn's European real estate debt fund bags 200m euros for first close

Spain fines staff of China's ICBC for money laundering

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 3, 2020 04:11 PM
Government & Economy

GE quick takes: SDA calls for stricter hiring of foreigners; PSP seeks full disclosure on reserves

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on July 10 in an election that will see 93 seats in 31 constituencies up for contest...

Jul 3, 2020 04:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI 'neutral' on Singapore O&G, cites risks from skin clinic, falling birth rates

KGI Securities on Friday initiated coverage on specialist medical and surgical group Singapore O&G (SOG), which...

Jul 3, 2020 04:00 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan expels two Chinese journalists over political shows

[TAIPEI] Taiwan expelled two mainland Chinese journalists Friday after a talk show on their channel pushed for...

Jul 3, 2020 03:52 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise on US payrolls jump, log best weekly gain in a month

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Friday, logging their best weekly gain in four weeks, on a record surge in US...

Jul 3, 2020 03:32 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares mark best week in a month as data drives rebound hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Friday, boosted by healthcare stocks, and notched their biggest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.